COVID-19 cases among children ages 6-11 are at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, and ages 12-17 are also at high rates.
Those two age groups have the highest rates of transmission right now, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.
“Children who are unvaccinated are at higher risk than they have ever been since the start of the pandemic,” Herlihy said in a press conference Tuesday.
The uptick in pediatric COVID-19 cases began in July, before school began, Herlihy said, although schools have certainly contributed to the transmission rate among those groups.
Herlihy said overall Colorado continues to see a general increase in cases and hospitalizations, with a rapid rise in pediatric case rates.
To combat the spread, Herlihy said, wearing masks both inside and outside schools is important, and residents should keep the safety of those too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in mind.
Infection rates among children have the state concerned about what fall will look like with the flu and other transmissible illnesses hitting schools in addition to COVID-19.
“Now would really not be the ideal time to be bringing unvaccinated children to large gatherings,” Herlihy said.
Colorado has also seen a rapid increase in hospitalizations, Herlihy said, which exceeds the rate of severe illness seen this spring.
Although most hospitalizations are among unvaccinated adults, the state is seeing a rise in hospitalizations among pediatric patients, Herlihy said, although that number continues to be small.
“The number one thing we can do to get ourselves out of this pandemic is get the vaccine,” CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said in the press conference.
The state of Colorado announced Monday the State Board of Health will require licensed health- care facilities to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees.
About 30% of health care workers in Colorado are not vaccinated, according to a press release.
“With the rise in the delta variant and increased stress on the health care system, ensuring that all workers in licensed health care facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the most at-risk Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic,” the release stated.
The major health-care facilities in Mesa County have already mandated their employees be vaccinated.
Asked about whether there are concerns about staffing at health-care organizations in light of mandating the vaccine, Bookman said, “We need to make sure our most vulnerable are protected, and that includes making sure health-care workers are vaccinated.”