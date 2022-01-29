As Mesa County inches close to 500 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, Mesa County Public Health is hopeful that the coronavirus surge in the Grand Valley over the past month is beginning to wane.
The county saw multiple single-day case records smashed this month, including 738 cases Jan. 21. MCPH officials attributed the rise in cases to the omicron variant.
While the numbers still aren’t where the county wants them to be, all signs are pointing to a decline heading into the end of this month and going into February. There were 388 new cases Friday, and there are currently 60 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a slight decrease from Thursday’s total.
“Our percent positivity and average cases per day are still elevated really high compared to what we’ve seen during other times in the pandemic, but we are starting to see a plateau and even a slight decrease in cases,” said MCPH spokesperson Amanda Mayle. “That’s a sign that things are headed in the right direction. We’ve sort of always targeted that mid-February for when we think things might really be on the downward trend, and it feels like we’re definitely headed in that direction.”
Mayle said the county is still seeing an average of more than 300 cases per day, a worse figure than four weeks ago at the tail end of 2021. She also said that the health department anticipates that average to continue to drop.
“Those numbers are leveling off and starting to come down, like we expected to see at some point this month,” Mayle said. “This most recent wave, while very intense, appears to be a little more fast-moving in both the upward and downward trends.”
The next COVID-19 death in Mesa County will be its 500th since the pandemic began, as 499 deaths have been recorded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The MCPH COVID-19 dashboard’s cumulative death total hasn’t been updated since Nov. 2021, when there were 407 deaths recorded. Mayle said that it’s because the county is putting more emphasis into 14-day death totals.
Per the dashboard, there have been 15 deaths in the past two weeks, 79% of them unvaccinated.
“We really want people to be in-tune with what’s happening and what’s going on in the moment, so that 14-day count is really an indication of what’s going on right now,” Mayle said. “We have that historical average also available on the website.”
SURGE IN SCHOOLS
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko sent out her weekly superintendent update Friday. In the update, she said that 25 District 51 schools have a student positivity rate of more than 2% or had a positivity rate of more than 2% in the past 10 days, meaning all of those schools are implementing universal masking.
Each school has to mandate masks for a minimum of 10 calendar days and maintain a positivity rate below 1% for five consecutive days before masks are lifted.
The district plans to remove all mask requirements in nine days.
“The Keeping Schools Open Plan protocols are designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Sirko said. “Our COVID-19 caseload in District 51 is trending downward, and our goal remains to scale back protocols starting Feb. 7. However, as discussed over the past month, we will have to meet the three criteria as a community: 1. One-week average positivity rate below 5%, 2. One-week cumulative incidence rate below 100, and 3. No more than one new hospitalization per day, with a seven-day trailing average.”