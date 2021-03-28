Amtrak plans to restore daily service on its California Zephyr route passing through western Colorado May 24 thanks to funding included in the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
Amtrak is receiving $1.7 billion from the bill, after also getting $1 billion from Congress before Christmas in the omnibus spending bill, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.
He said the $1.7 billion in recently approved funding included a requirement that Amtrak restore daily service on routes including the California Zephyr.
The Zephyr service runs from Chicago to the San Francisco Bay with Colorado stops in locations including Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Denver.
Amtrak last year decided to institute service cuts on Oct. 1, including to long-distance routes, as it coped with the pandemic and a dramatic drop in demand for service. It cut service on routes including the California Zephyr to three days a week.
Amtrak got more than $1 billion in CARES Act funding to help it through the 2020 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. But it projected at the time that ridership in the 2021 fiscal year could be half of pre-pandemic levels due to an anticipated second COVID-19 wave last fall, reduced discretionary income among would-be customers, and possible reduced train capacity limits to address social distancing.
Last June, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., was part of a bipartisan group of senators who wrote to Amtrak to object to its plans to cut service and one in every five Amtrak jobs.
Amtrak now plans to recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees and restore daily service on 12 long-distance routes, in three phases of four routes apiece from May 24-June 7. Besides the California Zephyr, these include the Southwest Chief route, which runs from Chicago to Los Angeles, passing through Colorado.
Bennet said in a prepared comment Friday, “I’m encouraged to see Amtrak restoring services. These rail lines are an integral part of many rural communities across Colorado. This is another step in the right direction to get our economy back on track.”
Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a recent news release, “Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery. Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”
Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, voiced excitement about the Zephyr’s daily service being restored. She said people use it to travel to Glenwood from places including Denver, Salt Lake City and Chicago. Many Amish people visit the resort town by train because they don’t travel by car.
The restored daily Amtrak service comes as a new luxury train, Rocky Mountaineer, is scheduled to begin offering service in mid-August between Denver and Moab, making one stop, overnight, in Glenwood Springs.
“That’s going to be a big thing. We love trains,” Langer said.
Magliari said Amtrak has pandemic-related measures in place including a mask requirement for passengers, limits by Amtrak on its sales, and a provision allowing people who have booked trips to track how full their train is becoming and change to a different train for no fee if they’d like.