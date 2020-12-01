Mesa County hospitalizations because of COVID saw a fairly dramatic drop from 44 on Sunday to 30 on Monday. There are still 46 people hospitalized from any county.
On Monday, COVID-19 cases were reported at 105 to bring the overall total to 5,931.
Three deaths were reported and there have now been 62 people from Mesa County that have died from COVID-19 cases.
Deaths reported on Monday included male and female in their 80s, and a male in their 60s.
COVID-19 deaths are listed in two categories: Deaths due to COVID, which is now at 49 and total death in COID cases, which is now 62.
There have been 2,151 cases reported over the past two weeks and the two-week positivity rate in 9.56%.
There have now been 86,008 tests given in Mesa County.
The 20-29 age group continues to be the highest positive case group with 1,375 total cases with 459 of those occurring over the past two weeks. The 30-39 age groups is next with 871 total cases and 307 over the past two weeks.
There have been more females test positive in Mesa County at 3,165 with males at 2,766.
Mesa County Public Health now lists that 2,442 people have officially recovered from COVID-19.