Mesa County ended the week with six additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,521 since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday’s numbers from Mesa County Public Health, 15 are hospitalized and 122 have died of COVID-19. That number grows to 153 when including residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have died of other causes.
In the past two weeks, 252 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, continuing the trend of low case counts recorded in recent weeks.
On the vaccine front, Mesa County Public Health reports that 37,228 doses have been administered and now 10,589 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.