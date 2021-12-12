Any changes to Mesa County Valley School District 51’s COVID-19 policies are not currently on the agenda for Tuesday night’s D51 Board of Education meeting, but that is subject to change by the time the meeting rolls around.
Board President Andrea Haitz told The Daily Sentinel that community chatter regarding how the new board plans to handle the district’s COVID-19 protocols has been inaccurate, namely that they have been seeking to remove all policies aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in schools.
The current policy dictates that schools must implement universal masking policies for 14 days if at least 2% of students or staff test positive for COVID-19, and that schools can go back to optional masking only when the positivity rate falls below 1%.
Some in the district and community have been concerned that the new board seeks to scrap any and all safeguards against COVID-19 in District 51 schools. Haitz says that is inaccurate.
“Some information, I think, got misconstrued about wanting to assess the COVID protocols because the vaccine is now available for kids 5 and up,” Haitz said. “I think some of that got a little bit blown out of proportion, which is why we’re all getting the emails. All that we had requested was that I wanted to get a better understanding of how our Keeping Schools Open task force and all that came about.
“I think that made some people believe that we were just going to throw everything out of the window,” she continued. “All that was stated in the email was that I’d like to understand what our opening plan was and look at what we might need to do moving forward because this thing is an ever-changing situation.”
Haitz said that the recent availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children has prompted many parents to question whether that would lead to changes to the district’s methods in the near future.
She attended last week’s district meeting with Mesa County Public Health, finally having the opportunity to ask questions of MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.
“I was able to get some better understanding of their thoughts, ask a bunch of questions that I had from different parents on both sides of the issue, looking to see what a plan could be moving forward in our community,” Haitz said. “We’re just starting the dialogues and the conversations.”
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting that the district provided to The Daily Sentinel on Friday does not include any action on COVID-19 protocols.
However, an item regarding the district’s mask policy could be added by Tuesday night, depending on what the board makes of the Keeping Schools Open task force’s report.
Haitz told The Sentinel that she and the board were waiting for the task force’s assessment before discussing any changes. The task force’s report was due Friday but wasn’t provided to the board until Saturday.
The report recommended keeping the current district policy in place, citing the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19 infections, and stated that a proposed raise of the positivity threshold to trigger universal masking to 5% would be a “very concerning situation” because it would mean that a school would have, on average, at least one student in each classroom with COVID-19.
Another roadblock in changing district policy could be legal ramifications, depending on how drastic the changes are.
On Dec. 3, The Goodbody Law Firm sent a letter to each member of the school board stating that it would file suit against the board on behalf of parents and students, including disabled students, if it removed all masking, testing and quarantining requirements, citing other cases in Colorado and various states in which school boards removed coronavirus guidelines before losing in court.
“We could list the variety of reasons this is a dangerous and irresponsible idea, but if the nearly 775,000 dead (millions more disabled) Americans, thousands ill (and hundreds dead) in our valley and continued threat of variants haven’t already convinced the Board to take COVID-19 seriously, we will not waste the ink,” the letter said. “Members of the Board may have personal beliefs that contradict public health policy regarding COVID-19. They may be tempted to act upon those beliefs in their capacity as Board Members. But the Board has a higher calling than personal belief: following federal law and protecting at-risk students from this devastating disease during a once-in-a-century pandemic.”
The Keeping Schools Open task force recommended to the board that any new policies regarding COVID-19 should be rolled out two weeks after students return in January instead of on the first day of the semester.
“If new protocols that are less restrictive are introduced at the same time the spike from the holiday break occurs, families may blame your new protocols for things looking worse when it really was due to the holiday effect,” the task force’s report said. “If you keep the protocols the same for two weeks after returning from break, it will be clear that any spike in cases is not due to the change in covid protocols.”
Haitz said that no changes to the district’s COVID-19 strategy will be made without ample public input on the subject, even if a motion to adjust the district’s policy is introduced to the agenda by Tuesday.
“We’re going to leave plenty of time for the community to come out and voice what they want to voice,” Haitz said. “We’re there to listen to our whole community. I don’t want to cut it short so it doesn’t seem one-sided. I want to give everybody an opportunity to speak on Tuesday that feel that they need to speak.”