The number of new COVID-19 infections recorded in the past two weeks is inching closer to 800.
As of Saturday’s update from Mesa County Public Health, 770 new positive tests have been recorded in the past two weeks, including 50 new cases on Saturday. Thirty-two are currently hospitalized, 26 of whom are Mesa County residents.
As a result, hospital capacity remains strained. According to the county’s data dashboard, 95% of hospital beds are in use and 88% of Intensive Care Unit beds. About two-thirds of ventilators are currently in use.
Deaths among COVID-19 cases remained unchanged, Saturday, at 232.
Vaccinations are available free at the Mesa County community vaccination site, 510
29 1/2 Rd.
The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and next-day appointments are available online at health.mesacounty.us. Scheduling links are available in English and Spanish.
Children 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which county health administers twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays. A parent or guardian must be present at the vaccine appointment.
To schedule an appointment over the phone, call 970-248-6900 and press option 7. Individuals who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish should call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.