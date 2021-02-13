Scammers out there continue to try to take advantage of the confusion and chaos that has come with COVID-19.
A new Censuswide study shows that COVID-19-related scams spiked in March 2020, increasing nearly 600% in just a single month. Mobile users received on average 144 spam calls in 2020, with 58% of these calls determined to be fraudulent. Nearly 40% of consumers reported losing an average of $182 and 75% said they received a scam call in 2020.
More troubling, however, is that scams appear on the rise of late. The study shows that an average of 18% more scams have been reported month-over-month from Oct. 2020 to Jan. 2021.
The Grand Junction Police Department said it does not take robocall-related complaints.
“If it’s a scam and the victim is at a loss, we will normally take a courtesy report. However, we unfortunately cannot investigate these since phone numbers are often spoofed,” a spokesperson with the GJPD said.
Victims are referred to the Internet Crime Complaint Center if needed.
The Federal Trade Commission has warned of COVID-related scams that have been reported across the country since the pandemic began and, with vaccine distribution ongoing, those warnings have only multiplied.
“Vaccine distribution varies by states and territory and scammers, always at the ready, are taking advantage of the confusion,” a press release from the FTC said.
The Delta County Health Department warned this week that it has received reports of a phone scam in the community related to the vaccine.
“It has come to our attention that some individuals are receiving phone calls that their COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been canceled, which is causing a great deal of confusion, especially to those who don’t yet have an appointment,” the health department posted onto Facebook.
To clear up confusion, Delta County Health said it is not making any calls to cancel appointments.
“Should we need to make an adjustment to your appointment, it will come directly from someone at the health department, and a county phone number,” it said.
Mesa County Public Health said it hasn’t received any reports of vaccine scams but Executive Director Jeff Kuhr added that they also aren’t making calls to cancel appointments.
The FTC recommends to avoid a vaccine-related scam contact a trusted source for information, don’t pay to sign up for the vaccine, ignore sale ads for the COVID-19 vaccine, watch for unexpected or unusual texts and don’t open emails, attachment or links from unknown senders.