COVID-19 cases in Mesa County have continued their upward trend as Thanksgiving approaches, which, according to the Mesa County Health Department, is particularly concerning from a hospitalization standpoint.
As of Monday, 70 people were hospitalized in Mesa County hospitals, according to Mesa County Public Health, 52 of whom were Mesa County residents.
That represents an extremely high number, said Stefany Busch, MCPH spokeswoman.
Of the people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to the dashboard, 85% were not vaccinated.
According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday 95% of Mesa County hospital beds were full. Busch said the hospital system has reached full capacity several times in recent weeks, and hospitals have had to activate their surge protocols and divert patients.
Also, 21 people have died from COVID-19 in the county in the past two weeks, Busch said.
According to the dashboard, 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the county in the past two weeks were unvaccinated people.
“The point of the vaccine is to save your life, and by and large, it’s doing that,” Busch said.
Cases have been in an overall upward trajectory since the beginning of August, but the recent spike is more than the steady climb the county had been seeing.
So far in November, Mesa County has logged an average of 120 to 140 cases per day, Busch said, which is substantially higher than the numbers at the end of October.
“It has definitely jumped this month,” Busch said.
November 2020 was the most devastating month of the pandemic for Mesa County, Busch said, and November 2021 is showing similarities.
Although November 2021 might not see the same peak in cases as in 2020, trends that Public Health has noticed so far in the pandemic indicate the 2021 surge might last longer than in 2020.
With the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Public Health recommends those gathering do whatever they can to increase airflow in communal spaces, either by gathering outside or, if it’s too cold, opening windows.
Public Health also recommends masking while not eating.
Regardless of what steps are taken to prevent COVID-19, Busch said, it’s important that everyone is on the same page about what measures will be used.
Vaccination is still the best way to prevent COVID-19, Busch said.
According to the data dashboard, 48% of eligible Mesa County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and anyone 18 and up who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago is eligible for a booster.
And anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago is eligible.
In addition, anyone over age 5 can receive the vaccine.
Busch recommended that those looking to get vaccines, booster or otherwise, make an appointment online beforehand to avoid a long line. Public Health is working to get more doses available, she said.
“We can only imagine how much worse the situation would be if we didn’t have almost half our population vaccinated,” Busch said.
In Garfield County, 315 cases have been reported since Nov. 9, according to its data dashboard. Eight COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed since October, all unvaccinated, according to a Garfield County press release.
Last week, the county mandated masks for indoor events of more than 500 people.
According to the release, about 75% of those age 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In Delta County, 91 cases have been reported since Nov. 16, according to a press release. There are 14 people hospitalized in Delta County, and there were three COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
According to the release, 55% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.