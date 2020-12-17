Mesa County’s COVID-19 surge appears to have finally started to slow with only 58 new cases reported on Tuesday.
Although there were 147 new cases on Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr admitted to feeling better about the daily numbers heading into the Christmas holiday.
“I think everyone did a great job over Thanksgiving. We sent out a lot of information and warnings about how to gather and I think the community responded,” he said.
He did say the county may have seen a small spike from the holiday, from Dec. 10 through Dec. 13 when more than 100 cases were reported each day, but it was clear to him that the community took the implications of the holiday seriously. Large family gatherings were not advised and mask wearing and social distancing were strongly encouraged.
Now with Christmas coming next week, Kuhr hoped to see the community’s commitment to keeping the case count low continue through the end of the year.
“I hope everyone continues to take precautions. We are hoping to get back to orange and it’d be great for us to do so. We really appreciate the community’s help in getting us there,” Kuhr added.
Mesa County currently sits at level red status on the state’s COVID dial, where it has been for more than a month, placing strict restrictions on events and businesses.
Some of those restrictions would ease in level orange.
The state looks at measurements like new case counts, percent positivity and the number of hospitalizations when determining when to move a county up or down on the dial.
Case counts started to balloon for Mesa County toward the end of the October and showed little sign of slowing over the past month and a half. The county saw its first triple digit COVID case day on Oct. 31 and by Nov. 15, 10 straight days of more than 100 new cases had been reported. From Nov. 6 through the end of the month, the county saw only three days with less than 100 COVID cases as well as four days with more than 200 cases.
So far in December, Mesa County has yet to record more than 200 COVID cases in one day (the highest has been 198 on Dec. 4) and has had five days of less than 100 cases.
The county appears to have taken a big step in the right direction with 1,505 new cases reported in the past two weeks. In mid-November, the county was seeing more than 2,000 cases in a two week span with 655 cases reported in only three days from Nov. 18 to 20.
With the first COVID-19 vaccines delivered on Tuesday and currently being administered to frontline health-case workers, Kuhr hoped that surge will prove to be Mesa County’s peak.
Vaccines are being rolled out in three phases, with final phase coming this summer. In that final phase, people between 18 and 64 years old who didn’t fall into one of the other categories are eligible for the vaccine.
“I think it’s very exciting, we can see the end of this thing. We need 75% of the population vaccinated for herd immunity,” Kuhr said. “Mask-use, social distancing, and cleaning will continue to be very important for the next few months as we continue on this journey”
Family Health West received Mesa County’s first 975 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, some of which were transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital to begin to be administered to frontline health-care staff.
Three hundred vaccines were administered to Family Health West staff on Tuesday, including Dr. Korrey Klein, president and CEO of Family Health West, who was the first to receive the vaccine in Mesa County.
“As a health-care leader not only at Family Health West but in our community, and as a board-certified Family Medicine physician, many people have asked me if they should receive the vaccine. I have taken the time to read up on the technology, study the data that was released to the FDA by Pfizer, and compared it to other immunizations and I have made the decision to get the vaccine,” he said in a press release.
Dr. Joe Kupets, Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center’s Emergency Department Medical Director, and a person with underlying health concerns were reportedly second and third to receive the vaccine.
“Our emergency room has seen quite a few seriously ill people with COVID, especially since the surge hit this summer,” Klein said in the press release. “It’s been a sobering experience for sure. I went into health care to take care of people. By receiving the vaccine, we won’t change how we approach treating our COVID patients, but we will be much less intimidated by it.”
Dr. Christopher Taggart, Chief Medical Officer and Jason Davis, Assisted Living Administrator both of Family Health West received the third and fourth doses.
Kuhr said he was pleased with how smooth the distribution process has gone so far.
“It went very well,” he said. “I don’t think I was concerned about a mad dash or anything but the National Guard accompanied the vaccine and they will all be administered by Friday.”
He expected dose shipments to start picking up, with at least one arriving per week and an additional 3,700 Moderna vaccine doses arriving for Community Hospital next week.
“Every shipment will be bigger and we might start getting more than one a week,” Kuhr said.
With the potential of more manufacturers getting their vaccines approved, Kuhr was hopeful that the vaccine could be administered to the general public earlier than the summertime national projections.