.Jared Soares / The New York Times

A staff meeting at the Axios offices in Arlington, Va., in February 2022.

Axios, the digital media company that quickly gained traction since its founding five years ago with its distinctive bulletin-style scoops on the realms of politics, business and technology, said Monday that it agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises.

The deal, which is set to close this month, values Axios at $525 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.