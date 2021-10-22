Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday it has purchased 178 acres bordering the west side of Highline Lake State Park, which will add more trails, day use areas, camping areas and wildlife habitat to the park.
This will help the park handle higher visitation levels, a CPW press release stated.
“The continued increases in visitation over the past few years really pushed our limits on capacity and became a huge issue,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez in the release. “During the summer months, we were closing the park most weekends because we were at capacity. The additional day-use areas and parking on the west side will alleviate some of the pressure we’ve had.”
CPW will be working on a development plan for the park over the next three months, Martinez said in the release, which will help establish a timeline for when the new areas and features will open.
The park will phase in new campsites on the west side, and maybe a couple of yurts, Martinez said, which is important because the park's 38-site campground is booked every weekend from mid-march through the end of October.
The park will also extend its trail system and allocate 38 acres for wildlife habitat and food plots, the release said.
The addition cost $775,000 according to the release, and was purchased with funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund