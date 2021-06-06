As the state of Colorado works through the process of planning how to reintroduce gray wolves it has gathered two advisory groups that will add their expertise to the process.
On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced the membership of its Technical Working Group (TWG) and the Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG), which will help guide CPW staff and the Commission through the planning process.
According to CPW, the stakeholder group will provide a range of viewpoints from diverse geographic areas of the state and propose considerations as the plans are developed. Grand Junction resident and former Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission member John Howard will represent Mesa County on that group. Of the 16 members on the stakeholder group, 10 are representatives from the Western Slope.
The technical working group will review and contribute expertise toward the development of conservation objectives, management strategies and damage prevention and compensation planning, according to CPW.
“We want to thank all of those that submitted an application or considered an offer to participate in these important advisory groups,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “While this is certainly an opportunity to share perspectives and expertise, it’s important to note it is also a significant commitment of time and energy, and we greatly appreciate all those who volunteered their time. We are now eager to get to work with those selected to move forward with us on the implementation process.”
CPW’s next online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The purpose of this educational session, the third CPW has held so far, is to provide the Commission and members of the public with information on how states like Montana work with agricultural producers to prevent and reduce wolf depredation on livestock and how producers are compensated for losses.
Pre-registration, at cpw.state.co.us, is required for those who wish to see the presentation live. After registering, participants will receive an email with a link to access the session. All sessions are recorded and available to view afterward.