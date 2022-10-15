Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing calls for residents to remove bear attractants in a year that has seen an increase in reports to the agency about the animals.

The agency said in a recent news release that it received 3,614 bear reports from April 1 through Oct. 1, up from 3,155 over the same period a year ago. It says that number continues to grow with bears now in hyperphagia, when they are preparing to den for winter and spend up to 20 hours a day looking to consume 20,000 or more daily calories.