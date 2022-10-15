Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing calls for residents to remove bear attractants in a year that has seen an increase in reports to the agency about the animals.
The agency said in a recent news release that it received 3,614 bear reports from April 1 through Oct. 1, up from 3,155 over the same period a year ago. It says that number continues to grow with bears now in hyperphagia, when they are preparing to den for winter and spend up to 20 hours a day looking to consume 20,000 or more daily calories.
Most of the reports involve bears trying to access human food sources, and Parks and Wildlife is asking people to remove attractants to reduce conflicts for the safety of bears and themselves.
“Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes,” Matt Yamashita, area wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife Area 8, said in the release.
Area 8 stretches from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and into Eagle County. That area alone has seen bear reports in August/September nearly double, to 403, compared to 224 for the same period a year earlier and 242 in 2020.
Statewide reports also are up substantially over those two months compared to a year ago, at 1,571 versus 887, although the 2022 August/September tally is below the 1,698 reports tallied during the same period in 2020.
Annual totals are impacted in part by natural factors. This year, drought and a hard late-spring freeze affected natural bear food production in some regions.
Yamashita said that when it comes to the region he oversees, “Natural berry and acorn crops were almost non-existent in many areas, similar to the past few couple years. However, bear litter sizes continued to remain high with several sows in the area having three or even four cubs. Considering the lack of natural foods, this indicates to local wildlife managers that supplementary food sources are helping bears circumvent natural control measures that mother nature employs to maintain sustainable populations.”
”It’s no surprise that these supplementary sources continue to be unsecured trash, bird seed and residential fruit trees. As a result, there continues to be a high number of bears inhabiting municipalities across both (the Roaring Fork and Eagle) valleys and a subsequently high number of human-black bear conflicts.”
In one incident this year, Parks and Wildlife euthanized a sow and four cubs after they entered a home in Aspen.
Parks and Wildlife’s Area 7 takes in the Grand Junction area and stretches into Garfield County. Kirk Oldham, Area 7 wildlife manager, said the agency has seen more conflicts within town limits from Fruita to New Castle.
“Much of this activity is related to the (natural) food failure early this summer,” he said. “We are seeing bears move into areas that we normally do not have them reported. We’re encouraging everyone to make sure that attractants like trash, bird feeders, and barbecue grills are properly stored to not attract bears. Additionally, residents should secure doors and close garages. If residents see bears in urban areas or have bears creating issues in the rural areas, please reach out to the local CPW office so we can prevent serious problems before they happen.”
Two people have been attacked by bears in the New Castle area this year.
In one case, a bear attacked a woman when she saw that the lid on her backyard hot tub had been removed and went to put it back on. She was severely cut on an arm. New Castle police later killed the bear, a sow, and Parks and Wildlife euthanized one of the bear’s cubs.
On Oct. 2, a man in the New Castle area suffered minor injuries when he startled a bear after he went outside to investigate noise in his backyard. The bear knocked the man to the ground and the man fired his gun repeatedly at the animal and scared it away. The man didn’t know if any of the shots hit the bear, and officials weren’t able at least initially to track down the bear, hampered by heavy rain that made it difficult to find any possible blood trail.
Among other incidents this year, a landowner in Glade Park shot and killed a sow and two cubs after the animals killed chickens and ducks in a chicken coop, and a Steamboat Springs man shot and killed a bear that entered his home.
Bill de Vergie, area wildlife manager for Area 6 in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, said in the release that those counties have seen more human-bear interactions this year, involving mostly younger bears looking for food. He said game damage claims involving bears killing domestic sheep also appeared to be high this summer.
Area 16, which includes the North Fork Valley and Gunnison Basin, also has had more bear conflicts this year, thanks in part to the late freeze hitting the North Fork Valley.
According to Parks and Wildlife, among measures to reduce conflicts, people can:
■ keep garbage in a well-secured location, put out garbage only on the morning of pickup, and clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors;
■ use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster;
■ not leave pet food or stock feed outside;
■ not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15;
■ keep bears from becoming comfortable around homes by yelling at it, throwing things at it and making loud noises to scare it off;
■ secure compost piles;
■ not allow fruit from fruit trees to rot on the ground;
■ keep the bottom-floor windows of homes closed when not at home;
■ not keep food in vehicles, and roll up windows and lock the doors of vehicles;
■ to protect chickens, bees and livestock, keep them in a fully covered enclosure, especially at night, build electric fencing when possible and hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around enclosures as a scent deterrent.