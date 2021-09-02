The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday approved “Wakeless Wednesdays” at Highline Lake State Park, which will go into effect Nov. 1.
During Wakeless Wednesdays, motorized boats will not be allowed to travel at speeds that create wakes, in order to promote other types of water recreation at the park, such as sailing, paddleboarding and kayaking.
Public comments on the proposal were generally positive, according to CPW staff.
Highline Lake will be the first state park with a wakeless day of the week. The wakeless rule won’t apply if Wednesday happens to be the Fourth of July.
According to a staff report, Wednesdays are low powerboat usage days at the park.
Powerboat usage won’t be restricted, but speeds will be.
Over the past few years, Highline has seen considerable growth in boating, prompting park staff, a few years ago, to reduce the cap on trailer-launched boats on the lake at any one time from 40 to 30 to address safety concerns on the 160-acre lake.
In other business, the commission voted to cancel the Greater Sage Grouse hunting season in Game Management Unit 10, which encompasses areas in northwest Rio Blanco County and southwest Moffat County.
The season was scheduled to run Sept. 12-18.
The commission approved a regulation waiving entrance fees to all CPW state parks for Purple Heart recipients.
Also Wednesday, the commission voted to allow swimming in CPW managed areas, with some exceptions. Previously, swimming had been banned in areas outside designated swim beaches.
Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center, gave an update on the wolf management plan’s outreach process, saying the aim is to understand ideas and interests and the full range of perspectives that need to be considered in the wolf management plan, although there is not a detailed analysis available at this time.
Shapiro said CPW doesn’t have any specific recommendations for the plan right now.
CPW has been performing outreach and engagement on the wolf management plan to give people opportunities to have their voices heard, Shapiro said.
Shapiro said she thought that process achieved its purpose.
The next steps include analyzing the feedback for presentation at the commission’s next meeting, Shapiro said, and there will be additional meetings with stakeholders.