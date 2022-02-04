A Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission member who in another capacity advocated for the reintroduction of wolverines to the state more than a decade ago says he would be ecstatic if the state decides to go forward with the idea, which he thinks could be pivotal to the animal’s survival in the contiguous United States.
“It’s a species where Colorado could really essentially save it from extinction, or be the biggest contributor to saving it from extinction, in the Lower 48 (states),” Jay Tutchton said in an interview this week.
The administration of Gov. Jared Polis is voicing interest in the idea of bringing back that animal, and in that process the state Department of Natural Resources is reviewing past work that Parks and Wildlife had done to consider reintroduction. A stakeholder process for wolverine reintroduction was undertaken in 2010, resulting in the creation of a report and plan for reintroduction.
“It was ready to go,” Tutchton said.
He’s an attorney who at the time submitted comments on behalf of environmental groups to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife on that agency’s plans to list the animal for protection under the Endangered Species Act and adopt a rule allowing for reintroduction of wolverines in Colorado to occur with reduced protections through the designation of an experimental, non-essential population of wolverines in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico. Such a rule, adopted under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, is designed to encourage reintroduction efforts while easing concerns about potential regulatory burdens associated with the presence of a federally protected species.
But in 2014, the Fish and Wildlife Service withdrew its listing proposal for the wolverine, along with the proposed special rule for Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico. Tutchton said that after a lot of work on the reintroduction idea, the state quit after the federal government decided against listing the wolverine for protection.
In 2016, a federal judge ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to again consider listing the animal due to the threat of climate change, and in 2020 the Fish and Wildlife Service decided that the latest science showed that listing the wolverine for protection isn’t warranted. Conservation groups are challenging that decision in court.
Tutchton said Colorado’s reluctance to reintroduce wolverines arises from the state’s experience with reintroduction of the Canadian lynx. It was only after Colorado began reintroducing lynx in 1999 that the federal government listed it for protection as a threatened species. Tutchton said the 10(j) designation can’t be applied after reintroduction occurs, which left the state upset because the federal government won’t allow lesser protections of lynx in the state.
Tutchton said the state wanted to avoid ending up in the same situation in the case of wolverine. He said it worried about introducing the animals only to have a federal listing and protections happen later, potentially resulting in some restrictions on what happens in wolverine habitat. But he thinks that concern is overblown.
He said if the state introduced wolverine, that would help the animal, and if the federal government later listed it, that would further help it. A main impact of a listing would mean the U.S. Forest Service would have to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service on actions that could affect the wolverine, such as timber sales, but consultation under the Endangered Species Act rarely stops projects, Tutchton said. In the case of the wolverine, he said, consultation would just result in changes to projects to better protect the animal.
A federal listing also would mean federal funding to come up with a wolverine recovery plan, Tutchton said.
“I think the wolverine definitely needs protection,” he said. “It’s very imperiled.”
He said there are may be only 300 wolverines in the Lower 48 states.
But those animals are spread out among several states, including in the northern Rockies. Tutchton said the effective breeding population of wolverines that could encounter each other and reproduce may be only around 35, which he said is a crisis level.
The Fish and Wildlife Service in justifying its 2020 decision said wolverine populations in the Lower 48 states are an extension of wolverine populations in Canada and Alaska. It said the populations interact and migration and breeding are possible between groups.
The wolverine is a carnivore and scavenger, and the largest member of the weasel family. A concern for wolverine is how climate change will impact the ability of female wolverines to continue making birthing dens in deep spring snow. Tutchton said when it comes to the climate change threat, Colorado is the best state for wolverines in the Lower 48 states because it has the most high-elevation lands, and is most likely to retain deep, persistent snow that wolverines use for denning even as temperatures warm.
He said that while the upcoming restoration of wolves to Colorado, as required by voters in a 2020 measure, will be nice in terms of habitat restoration and other ecosystem benefits that will result, wolves aren’t as imperiled as wolverine and could be recovered without being in Colorado. He believes the wolverine is in a different situation.
“The wolverine needs help and Colorado is in a key place to help it,” Tutchton said. “Wolverine, we would be making a real difference to the survival of that species (through reintroduction).”