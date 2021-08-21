Some of Colorado’s high mountain lakes were recently stocked with cutthroat trout.
The stocking effort came together with staff from the Rifle Falls State Fish Hatchery and pilots for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to stock the lakes by airplane on Monday and Tuesday.
It was the second of three aerial stocking rounds taking place this summer, a CPW news release said. It is a part of CPW’s annual operation for managing its alpine lakes.
The airplane stocking program is efficient compared to previous methods. Years ago, the high-country lakes would get stocked by loading fish into milk cans and hiking them up on horseback to get into the remote areas, the news release said.
“Our aerial stocking program is critical in our efforts to provide high mountain lake angling opportunities throughout Colorado,” said Josh Nehring, CPW’s Assistant Aquatics Section Manager. “Most of these remote high mountain lakes do not have the proper habitat and conditions to allow for natural reproduction.”
Three CPW pilots flying Cessna 185 Aircraft airlifted one-inch long cutthroat trout to 73 of Colorado’s high-elevation lakes.
More than 95,000 of the cutthroat trout were stocked into the 73 lakes by wildlife pilots Denise Corcoran, Larry Gepfert and Steve Waters.
In late July, the Rifle Falls Hatchery produced nearly 37,000 Colorado River cutthroat trout that went into 64 lakes via same-day air delivery.
The one remaining aerial stocking operation for this summer will happen in September when native cutthroat trout, golden trout and arctic grayling reared at the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery near Salida will go out.
CPW will stock nearly 275,000 fish into 240 lakes this summer. Most of the lakes stocked are in the southern half of Colorado’s mountainous region. Next year, the aerial effort will focus on the alpine lakes in the northern half, part of CPW’s sky stocking rotation.
“We have a short window to grow the fish big enough to get on the airplanes,” said Bryan Johnson, Mount Shavano Hatchery manager. “We get our eggs for the aerial stockings toward the end of June and they have to be out by October before they get too big. Our window is typically right after Labor Day weekend and from there we only have a couple weeks before the winds get bad or the weather starts turning. We’ve been doing this for a number of years now, so it is pretty easy to look back at previous flight plans to schedule it all out with our pilots.”
It will take the stocked fish a year-and-a-half or two years to grow to a catchable size of 10 inches. Among the lakes stocked, the highest was Ptarmigan Lake in Gunnison County at 12,306 feet.
To stock the fish, the pilots go to the site and slow the plane down to roughly 85-90 miles per hour before releasing the fish.
“We’re about 100 feet above the lake and as we’re coming across and as they dump, they almost stop immediately as they come out of the airplane,” Gepfert said, who is approaching 20 years as a pilot for CPW. “Their heads are heavier and so they tend to elongate vertically and drop with the water and then they just go into the lake. They did studies years ago and the survival rates are in the 90 percentile.
“They just have very little mass to them so they are just kind of floating down into the water.”
Pilots stocked fish into lakes in Delta and Gunnison counties. The July aerial stockings also dropped fish into lakes in Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mineral, Pitkin, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
“The hatcheries are a big part of it, we’re kind of just the final step in the process in getting those fish out there,” Gepfert said. “There is a lot of time spent growing those fish and planning all of this by a lot of people involved. This is the final phase of getting them out there for the anglers.”