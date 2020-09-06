Conversations between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have opened the door to the possibility that Parks and Wildlife could offer a pass people could buy to access state wildlife areas and trust lands without needing a hunting or fishing license.
The agency is exploring the access-pass approach in earnest after being assured by the Fish and Wildlife Service that revenues from such a pass wouldn’t result in a drop in federal funding Parks and Wildlife receives.
The access pass would resolve some of the concerns over the recently implemented requirement that people 18 or over possess a hunting or fishing license to enter state wildlife areas or trust lands. Parks and Wildlife says state wildlife areas were purchased using hunting and fishing dollars to conserve wildlife habitat and provide wildlife-related recreation, but it has been seeing increased use and impacts by people who don’t hunt or fish.
The license requirement, imposed earlier this year, has drawn some opposition, in part based on cost concerns, but also because it means that people who may not support hunting or fishing have to buy a hunting or fishing license to access affected lands. The group Friends of Animals sued over the requirement in August.
Wildlife staff had been concerned that taking an approach that involved sale of a pass other than a hunting or fishing license could defeat the purpose by resulting in a drop in federal funding the agency gets corresponding to the revenue such a pass would generate.
But the agency has received assurance from the Fish and Wildlife Service that because of a change in policy by that agency in 2018, an access pass specific to people who don’t hunt and fish wouldn’t jeopardize federal dollars that are provided to states for wildlife management and restoration and come from a tax on sporting arms and ammunition.
“I think this is a tremendous breakthough,” Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Eden Vardy said at last week’s commission meeting after agency staff reported on the development. “And I think this is really, really exciting to have created a scenario for generating a new income stream while including more of our users in a way that we can track and report.”
For the short term, the wildlife agency has created a checkbox system that lets people indicate when buying a hunting or fishing license if they’re doing so for purposes other than hunting or fishing.
Parks and Wildlife plans to have a work group including a range of stakeholders consider options for creating a new form of pass. It hopes to get a recommendation from that group early next year. That group also will consider recommendations on what kinds of uses should be allowed on wildlife-area and trust lands and what uses should be prohibited to reduce recreational pressure on those properties.
The agency also has indicated a willingness to look at site-specific issues related to its new access requirement, for places such as the popular Loma Boat Launch on the Colorado River. Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, told wildlife commissioners it’s important to look at whether some wildlife areas are still meeting the intent of what they were acquired for and if the agency should keep them.
He said some sites now see heavy, water-based recreational use, and if it’s no longer appropriate for Parks and Wildlife to keep them he wondered if counties might instead want to buy and manage those lands.
He said that in retrospect it would have been great to have external stakeholders providing feedback from the start of the process to require licenses to access wildlife areas and trust lands.
Some recreation groups had called in July for a 90-day pause on the new requirement to allow for more input and consideration, but the commission left it in place as agency staff continued to look at issues surrounding wildlife-area management, impacts and the best way to charge the public for use.
With the process underway, “I think we’ve got a unique chance to do this over again, to a do-over,” commission Chair Marvin McDaniel said.
Among options people have for accessing wildlife areas and trust lands as it stands are to buy an annual adult fishing license for $35.17 or an annual small game license for $30.11, or day licenses that are about $14 a day.
Those between 18 and 64 also need a $10.13 habitat stamp to buy a hunting or fishing license, though no stamp is required to apply for or buy a person’s first two one-day licenses.
Wildlife Commissioner Carrie Besnette Hauser told commissioners that the reader comments she’s seen accompanying media reports on the issue seem to reflect recognition by most people that they should be contributing something to use those lands.
“Whether it’s (through buying) a hunting or fishing license or something else, that seems to be the general sentiment,” she said.
“Requiring a license was a step in the right direction,” said Commissioner Marie Haskett.
Commissioner Jay Tutchton said that he spoke to the Prowers, Bent and Baca county commissions, and none of them supported the new license requirement.
“All of them, however, did support the idea of a third option. They were all supportive of (requiring) hunting and fishing licenses and something else to be determined,” Tutchton said.
Commissioner Taishya Adams said Parks and Wildlife needs to be mindful of the nation’s past as it considers the issue.
“I’ve heard a lot comments around ‘certain people didn’t pay into the purchase of that land’ and I think that’s a very slippery slope, especially when we consider that the U.S. government never paid for this land from indigenous communities, as well as the Latino/Latinx/Latina territories,” she said.