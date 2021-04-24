Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping to take advantage of the chance to buy a 175-acre property next to Highline Lake State Park to let it expand recreational opportunities at the popular and increasingly crowded western Mesa County amenity.
CPW has negotiated a purchase price for the property. It’s at 1118 R Road, is owned by the Long family, and has been for sale for many years. CPW reached out to the family about a possible purchase last year, as the agency was dealing with heavy demand on the park’s existing facilities in a year when people flocked to the outdoors as they coped with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID-19, the park was at capacity most weekends and busy from March through October. With the rapid increase in park use during 2020, Highline Lake reached capacity almost every day,” the park’s manager, Alan Martinez, said in a letter to Mesa County commissioners.
“There is a tremendous need to increase camping at Highline but the current 640-acre park lacks space for expansion. This may be the last, best chance to acquire property adjacent to the park and grow this Mesa County gem.”
Martinez was seeking the commissioners’ support for the project as CPW prepares to present the proposed acquisition to the state legislature’s Capital Development Committee. Commissioners agreed in their meeting Monday to provide that support.
CPW spokesman Randy Hampton said Friday he didn’t know what the proposed purchase amount is, and it’s possible that the price won’t be made public until later, perhaps at the legislative hearing stage or not until after completion of the purchase.
Money to pay the acquisition would come from CPW and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. LWCF is funded by federal revenues from offshore oil and gas development. It was fully and permanently funded at $900 million a year through last year’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Martinez said in his letter to commissioners that the purchase would let CPW expand camping and day-use options at Highline.
“This acquisition would be a tourism boost for western Mesa County and a recreation boost for area residents,” he said. “Our vision for the new property includes day-use areas, group and individual picnic areas, and additional mountain bike and hiking trails.”
The project also would provide a new entrance and exit road, and address some critical parking restraints at the park, according to the letter of support approved by county commissioners.
Hampton said the park and agency staff have what now may be a “penciled-in vision” for uses of the property, and if the deal goes through, engineers would get involved in looking at what development of the parcel will look like.
He said, “This is a rare, exceptional and good opportunity for the agency. So many of our parks are landlocked either by private or federal (land) and so when we get the opportunity to expand a park, especially one that’s facing crowding issues, we’re going to do what we can to work in that direction.”