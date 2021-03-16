A Western Slope wildlife officer has been recognized with state’s highest honor.
Tony Bonacquista was selected Monday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife as the recipient of the John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Bonacquista is the district wildlife manager in the Nucla area known as the “West End” in southwestern Colorado. His district includes, approximately, the area from the west side of the Uncompahgre Plateau to the Utah state line.
The agency’s wildlife office for this area is located in Montrose.
“It’s a great feeling to have your counterparts give you these kind words,” Bonacquista said.
A Colorado native, Bonacquista graduated with a degree in biology from Colorado Mesa University. He’s been in the Nucla District since he started in 2006.
Fellow officers from his Montrose office wrote that Bonacquista is an officer dedicated to the profession and the community:
“Tony is the kind of person you can count on to help out no matter the job. Tony regularly teaches hunter education classes, primarily for kids. Tony can be found doing sage-grouse lek counts, organizing desert bighorn sheep surveys in his district, helping out on the State Wildlife Areas with fence projects and helping empty the trash in the campground at Miramonte Reservoir or dragging bear traps to Telluride to help out his neighboring officers.”
Being community-minded is an important aspect of a Colorado wildlife officer’s job. Bonacquista is married with three children and is involved with youth activities in his district. He’s gained the trust of area residents and that has proved invaluable for his law-enforcement duties.
He’s received tips from locals about wildlife violations that have led to fines and citations.
Besides teaching hunter education courses, he has led seminars on properly caring for big game after harvest.
His “how to skin and field dress a bear” has been viewed more than 100,000 times on the Parks and Wildlife website.
Bonacquista said that working in a remote rural area suits him just fine. He’s involved with investigations, teaching youth, conducting big-game counts, fencing projects, helping with fish sampling, instructing at hunting and fishing clinics and more.
“I like this place where I still get to work as a game warden,” he said. “I’m glad I’m not tied down by the kind of calls the officers who work in towns have to respond to.
“A highlight for me is seeing that look of accomplishment on hunters’ faces when they’ve put in the work for a successful hunt,” he said.
Rachel Sralla, area wildlife manager in Montrose and Bonacquista’s supervisor, added her commendation:
“The winner is exemplary of the best of the best of Colorado wildlife officers and all that the position encompasses. Tony is well-deserving of this recognition. He is highly respected by our local team, our fellow wildlife officers, and by the communities and public he serves.”