Colorado Parks and Wildlife is keeping an eye on emerging research suggesting wide-scale transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 among white-tailed deer, though it’s too early to know what ramifications there may be for deer in Colorado or for human health.
Studies have discovered evidence of considerable transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among white-tailed deer in several states to the east of Colorado.
“None of the research was conducted in Colorado, and there are currently no published data available on SARS-CoV-2 in Colorado deer. Research to see if the results are repeatable in other deer species and in other parts of the country is ongoing,” CPW spokesman Travis Duncan said.
White-tailed deer don’t get sick from the virus and to date, there has been no documented transmission of the virus from white-tailed deer to humans, Duncan said.
So the virus doesn’t appear to be a significant wildlife health concern in white-tailed deer, “but the level of concern for human health remains a question,” he said.
White-tailed deer in Colorado are found primarily in the eastern part of the state. Mule deer are abundant across the state.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service completed a study this summer that showed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were found in 40% of wild white-tailed deer sampled in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.
The analysis indicated the deer may have been infected by the virus at some point, and not whether they necessarily were currently infected.
A subsequent study focusing on wild and captive white-tailed deer in Iowa found SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in lymph node samples in one third of the animals sampled from September 2020 to January 2021.
Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor at Pennsylvania State University and associate professor of the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory there, was a lead author of the Iowa study and said this week it was the first to provide evidence of widespread dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 into any free-living species.
He said researchers at Ohio State University subsequently obtained similar results in the case of deer in Ohio, finding that nearly 35% of the deer they studied were infected.
Researchers say deer could be getting exposed to the virus from a variety of sources, from people, to other deer, to the environment or other animals.
Americans have been infected in high numbers, and deer could be exposed to the virus from humans through means such as captive deer operations, backyard feeding, hunting, and contact with human saliva in the outdoors.
Kuchipudi said findings from recent studies “raise a pretty significant question about the trajectory of this pandemic, what is happening with this virus.”
He said when a virus is circulating in two different species, the way it changes “becomes twice as complicated.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters practice good hygiene that can help protect them from diseases. Among them:
n Don’t allow contact between wildlife and domestic animals, including pets and hunting dogs.
n Don’t harvest animals that appear sick or are found dead.
n When cleaning game, wear a mask and rubber or disposable gloves, avoid cutting through the backbone and spinal tissues, wash hands after handling and cleaning game, and clean and disinfect knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with game meat.
n Cook meat thoroughly, to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
n Don’t eat the brains of wildlife.