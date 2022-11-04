Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who illegally killed a desert bighorn sheep just off State Highway 141 between Grand Junction and Gateway.
A rock climber called CPW on Monday after finding a desert bighorn sheep that had been shot and left between mile markers 147 and 148 of Highway 141. CPW wildlife officers responded and found that the ram had been shot at least 24 hours earlier, recovering a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder.
The officers collected evidence at the scene and are actively investigating the incident of poaching.
“The ram was shot and left there with nothing removed from it,” said CPW wildlife officer Kevin Duckett in CPW’s statement. “There is a desert bighorn sheep hunting season in that unit, but it does not start until Nov. 1, and this ram was killed out of season and left to rot.”
Duckett said that the desert bighorn sheep had a 5/8 to 3/4 of curl of its horns, meaning the poacher responsible could face fines of over $25,000, as it illegal to kill a desert bighorn sheep whose horns are over half-curl.
CPW is asking the community for any information regarding the person or people responsible for the killing of this ram. Duckett can be reached at 970-275-3556 or kevin.duckett@state.co.us. Wildlife officer Stuart Sinclair may be reached at 970-209-2370 or stuart.sinclair@state.co.us.
To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Operation Game Thief is a CPW program that pays citizens who turn in poachers. The board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 in funds maintained by private contributions to CPW for more flagrant poaching cases.
“Desert bighorn sheep are pretty limited, and CPW offers very limited opportunities for hunting these sheep,” Duckett said. “This act of poaching takes away from sportspersons.”