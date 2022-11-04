Poaching

CPW's Tyson Floersheim is pictured Monday investigating a desert bighorn sheep that was illegally killed off Highway 141. CPW seeks the public's help in identifying the person who poached the ram.

 Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who illegally killed a desert bighorn sheep just off State Highway 141 between Grand Junction and Gateway.

A rock climber called CPW on Monday after finding a desert bighorn sheep that had been shot and left between mile markers 147 and 148 of Highway 141. CPW wildlife officers responded and found that the ram had been shot at least 24 hours earlier, recovering a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder.