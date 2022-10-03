CPW looking for bear that attacked man in New Castle

A man was attacked by a bear late Saturday night at his home in New Castle.
After a rainy day on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers picked up a search for the bear Monday, a press release said.
At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the victim said he heard a noise in his backyard and went to investigate. The startled bear reacted and knocked him to the ground.
During the attack, the victim used one arm to protect his face while grabbing his gun with the other free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member. He had minor wounds to his hand, arm and chest.
Wildlife officers arrived on scene shortly after 2 a.m. and began their search for the bear. Although the victim fired three shots, he didn’t know if any of the shots hit or wounded the bear.
Heavy rain made it difficult for wildlife officers to locate a possible blood trail and track the bear.
In addition to wildlife officers, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted using a drone with infrared sensors to search for the bear.
Wildlife officers remained in the area and continued searching for the bear throughout the day.
The victim was released from the hospital early Sunday morning. In addition to wounds to his hand and arm, the victim also received bruising on his chest from the bear holding him down on the ground.
Parks and Wildlife is asking the New Castle community to contact Colorado State Patrol if they see a wounded or dead bear.
“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. “We continue to see a lot of bear activity during the overnight hours as bears prepare for hibernation. Easy access to food sources, such as trash and fruit from trees that have fallen to the ground, will attract bears. Simple steps like picking up fruit and removing any attractants around your home are important in preventing incidents like this.”
The victim stated he had seen a bear in his yard the past two nights.
It is important that bears do not become comfortable around your house, said Oldham.
If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, and make noise to scare it off, he added.
This is the second bear attack in New Castle this year.