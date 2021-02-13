For many, Colorado’s state parks are likely a place to leave all their troubles behind.
For owners of electric vehicles, doing that might not be entirely possible because of so-called “range anxiety” that can arise from concerns about parks being far enough from the nearest charging station that drivers might run out of electricity on the way home. But Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to address that concern with plans to install charging stations at all 42 state parks this year.
“Our proposal for this year is to put a minimum of two in each state park, but we’re not limited to that,” Heather Dugan, a CPW assistant director, said Friday in a news conference.
The online event was organized by Environment Colorado, which is promoting a “Recharge Where You Recharge” campaign that seeks to expand the availability of electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations on state and federal lands in the state.
“Coloradans should not have to choose between having an electric vehicle and visiting the parks that they love. We need to have charging infrastructure in the same places we escape to for relief,” said Hannah Collazo, state director for Environment Colorado.
“… We need to ensure Coloradans are able to recharge their cars where they recharge their souls without contributing to climate change.”
Collazo said Colorado’s public lands are being harmed by air pollution and a rapidly changing climate, and speakers including Collazo pointed Friday to the impacts of major wildfires in the state last year, including the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction and the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon.
They cited electric vehicles as one means of combating climate change. But while Collazo praised an initiative by the state to have nearly 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, she said the state is falling behind on installation of charging stations.
A Charge Ahead Colorado grant program has funded more than 1,000 chargers since 2013, Environment Colorado says.
“But some of the places where we’re not seeing enough charging stations are the very parks and public lands that EVs would help protect,” Collazo said.
CPW has used the Charge Ahead grants to install charging stations in some parks. Last summer, Collazo and Dugan started talking about how to get them installed in all the parks. Collazo said they have approached companies about paying for the chargers and their installation.
“We have a few leads, not public yet, but we hopefully will see this happen, at least breaking ground this year, is the plan,” Collazo said.
Dugan said CPW staff will be discussing the initiative with the CPW commission at its March 17 meeting, and more information will be available then. She said the agency will be pursuing approval from the commission to move forward on an agreement between CPW and a company involving a potential sponsorship for installing chargers. Dugan said she doesn’t yet have final cost estimates for the project.
All the parks already have electric power supplies, so there isn’t a need for a massive infrastructure project, state Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, said during Friday’s news conference. He said he thinks the state Department of Natural Resources’ response to the initiative has been positive.
“I think this is something that fits the governor’s goals broadly,” he said, referring to Gov. Jared Polis.
Hansen last year got a bill passed that allowed direct sales of electric vehicles to consumers by manufacturers.
Benjamin Westby, a schoolteacher who lives in the Glenwood Springs area and is president of the Western Colorado EV/Tesla Club, said Friday that with companies looking to ramp up production of electric-powered trucks, charging stations will be helpful in places such as river put-ins and on Grand Mesa for the sake of people hauling things like boats and campers.
He added, “I-70 is absolutely filled with chargers but most people get off I-70 once they get through the passes and that’s really where the (charging) gaps are at,” he said.
Eric Timlin, public lands associate with Environment Colorado, noted that BMW has paid for installation of some 100 chargers in national parks. Some federal lawmakers also have pushed for passage of a bill that would provide for installing charging stations in national parks and forests under partnerships with companies or nonprofits.
“That’s something we’re looking at as a potential way to get chargers where they would be most appropriate in national parks and national forests,” Timlin said.