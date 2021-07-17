Have you ever hopped from a boat for a refreshing dip in a Colorado state park on a scorching-hot summer day?
If so, there’s a good chance you knowingly or unknowingly broke the park rules. But you were hardly alone.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife currently limits swimming at most of its parks to designated swim beaches. But having a rule is one thing. Having people follow it and being able to enforce it can be quite another.
“That is probably one of the most violated regulations that we have on a summer day,” Heather Dugan, assistant director for field services at CPW, told the agency’s commission Thursday.
Responding to public desire and behavior, and enforcement challenges at what are often large and/or busy reservoirs, the agency is considering changing its rule to more generally allow swimming in water bodies at state parks, with some exceptions. The CPW commission is expected to decide on the rule change in September. It wouldn’t go into place until Nov. 1, meaning its practical implementation wouldn’t happen until next year.
“This (new) regulation will allow swimming more broadly while leaving in place regulations for designated swim beaches,” Jonathan Boydston, acting regulations manager at CPW, told the commission.
Swimming could occur along with other uses in many other areas not designated specifically for swimming. However, park managers would be able to prohibit swimming wherever deemed necessary for purposes such as safety. The new rule would specifically bar swimming from sunset to sunrise, and within 150 feet of boat ramps, marinas, breakwaters, docks, buoy-designated hazard or keep-out areas, dam inlets or outlets, and wherever it is posted that swimming is prohibited.
The rule change also would prohibit children under 13 from swimming without an adult, as opposed to a current rule applying to children under 12. That change is being considered to provide consistency with statutory language in Colorado generally requiring the use of life jackets by children under 13 while in vessels on the water.
The proposal wouldn’t change outright bans on swimming in place at some state parks. As one example, such a prohibition applies locally at the East and West lakes of the Wildlife Area Section of the James M. Robb — Colorado River State Park.
Commissioner Jay Tutchton said at Thursday’s meeting that he supports the rule change, saying he thinks the current one “might be one of our rules that’s most routinely violated.”
“I violate it,” he added.
He told of swimmers questioning the fact that they haven’t been allowed to swim in areas where people are paddle-boarding, water-skiing and doing other things that can look a lot like swimming. In an issue paper on the matter, CPW staff said swimmers contacted about breaking the rules question why they can’t swim where other activities like scuba-diving and spearfishing, which involve swimming, are allowed. The paper noted that regulations already let people such as water-skiers, wake-boarders, users of stand-up paddle boards and others swim back to their vessels/equipment when they fall in the water.
Said Tutchton, “I think it helps us to have rules that we actually intend to enforce.”
Dugan said looser swimming regulations already were put in place at Boyd Lake State Park in northeastern Colorado about a decade ago because enforcing the rule proved so difficult.
“It’s been wildly successful,” she said.