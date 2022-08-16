Colorado Parks and Wildlife may reduce its population goal for a small mule deer herd in the Glade Park area while keeping the status quo for two other herds in the region.
The agency is currently in the process of updating its management plans for its Glade Park, north Grand Mesa and Logan Mountain (north of De Beque/Parachute) herds.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission recently approved updated management plans for the Bookcliffs herd stretching roughly north and west of Palisade/Grand Junction to the Rangely area and state line, and for the Rifle Creek herd north of Rifle/Silt/New Castle. Those plans provided for reductions in population objectives for those herds. The change reflects reduced deer numbers because of factors such as drought, fire and development.
These and other factors, including competition from elk for habitat/ forage, disease, lack of adequate winter range and disturbance related to recreation, also to varying degrees are affecting deer numbers in the case of the herd plans now being updated.
Genevieve Fuller, a terrestrial wildlife biologist for Parks and Wildlife, said the Glade Park herd is a “very small herd” that takes in the Glade Park/Piñon Mesa/McInnis Canyons area, reaching the Utah border.
She said the herd has been consistently below population objectives for about 25 years.
“We have not been able to get that population up,” she said.
She added, “A lot of the land out there is dry, and we’re seeing less of a drought situation and more of an aridification happening, and so we don’t suspect that we’re going to be able to improve the habitat.”
Other factors include competition from elk, sizable declines in fawn/doe ratios that factor into future population sizes, increased recreational disturbance, and increased residential development as larger properties get subdivided, resulting in habitat loss.
Deer moving back and forth over the Utah line also complicates things because of differences in how the two states manage their deer.
Fuller said the current population objective for the herd is 6,500 to 8,500 deer, but Parks and Wildlife proposes reducing it to 4,300 to 6,500, and even that is above the most recent population estimate of 3,900.
Based mostly on public feedback, Parks and Wildlife has managed the herd more for the quality of hunting than for hunting opportunities, with the goal of having more large, mature bucks on the landscape.
Fuller said the agency wants to provide even more quality hunting and is looking to manage for 30 to 40 bucks per 100 does, compared to 30-35 per 100 now.
NO CHANGE FOR GRAND MESA HERDFuller said the herd on the northern half of Grand Mesa has experienced “kind of an up-and- down trend,” being more or less within population objectives from 1996-2008 and just barely below them since then.
With some fawn-doe ratios increasing and some relief from drought, Parks and Wildlife suspects the herd still can reach the current population objective, and it isn’t looking to change that objective for at least the next 10 years.
The current objective is 17,000-23,000, and the estimated post-hunt population estimate last year was around 16,500.
Fuller said limited quality and quantity of winter habitat is a problem for the north Grand Mesa herd, and Parks and Wildlife is always looking to do projects to address that.
Fuller said that generally speaking, winter habitat tends to be where people want to recreate in the winter and build homes and recreation trails, so a lot of the issue is the limited habitat left for deer and elk at a time when summer range is covered in snow.
Energy and residential development and increasing recreational disturbance are all factors facing the north Grand Mesa herd.
Fuller said Parks and Wildlife manages the herd more to give more people the opportunity to hunt than for high-quality hunting of more mature bucks.
She said the agency mostly has been able to keep the herd within a ratio of 25 to 30 bucks to 100 does, and it is looking to retain that objective for the next 10 years.
About 48% of the Logan Mountain herd area is private, owned by oil and gas companies that don’t allow hunting, Fuller said.
Currently the herd population estimate is 4,500, but Parks and Wildlife believes it can bring the population back within the objective of 6,500 to 8,500 deer, and it is encouraged in part by upticks in fawn-doe ratios.
Among the challenges to the herd numbers are chronic wasting disease, drought, habitat overutilization and fragmentation, private land refuges, invasive plants, and competition with elk and wild horses.
While in the long term, wildfire can be great for habitat, in the short term some sections of the Pine Gulch Fire have had trouble in terms of regenerating vegetation, she said. That fire burned some 139,000 acres in 2020.
Parks and Wildlife manages for hunting opportunities in the herd, and not necessarily opportunities for hunting mature bucks. Its buck-to-doe ratio objective there is 25 to 35 per 100.
The Logan Mountain herd is within that ratio, and Parks and Wildlife isn’t looking to change it.
Parks and Wildlife held a public meeting on its planning process for the three herds Aug. 3 in Grand Junction.
Fuller said the agency heard concerns about things such as habitat, hunting pressure, predation and increasing bear numbers, and the need for protecting big-game migration corridors.
An initiative that Parks and Wildlife has undertaken to protect big-game migration corridors in the state has included hiring a migration corridor specialist, Fuller said.
A 30-day public comment period will be held once the draft plans are released, possibly this fall.