A Colorado Parks and Wildlife wildlife manager was recognized with the prestigious Pope and Young Club Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Award at a ceremony in Reno, Nevada on July 16.
District Wildlife Manager Evan Jones was given the award in front of more than 700 attendees during the special ceremony.
“Not only has this year’s recipient apprehended poachers, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in fines to those convicted, Officer Jones’ actions have also likely discouraged a number of potential poachers from following through with ill intent,” said Pope and Young Club Board Member Neil Thagard.
In his nomination for Jones, who works out of the Craig CPW office, CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Mike Swaro said Jones’ commitment made a difference in enforcement cases.
“Jones has a natural knack for wildlife investigations and catching the poachers that steal Colorado’s crown jewel, the wildlife resource. Every year, Jones makes numerous cases on individuals illegally taking wildlife through party hunting, detailed residency investigations, and hunting without licenses,” Swaro wrote.
The nomination listed Jones’ involvement in helping nab multiple poachers in the CPW’s Northwest Region over the past few years, including:
n An outfitter who was baiting elk and hunting on public land with invalid licenses. With the help of the investigative unit, Jones documented numerous illegal elk harvested that season and the following season.
n The illegal harvest and transport of a mule deer to Mississippi.
n Catching a poacher known as “The Ghost” who was purchasing licenses that were not valid and harvesting big game in Colorado.