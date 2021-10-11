An elk that had a tire trapped around its neck for more than two years finally had it removed over the weekend.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to locate and tranquilize the bull elk, and remove the tire, a CPW news release said on Monday.
After the animal was tranquilized, wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch had to cut the antlers off the bull elk in order to remove the tire on Saturday around 8 p.m. This occurred on private property approximately one mile south of Pine Junction, which is around 25 miles southeast of Denver on U.S. Highway 285.
“I was able to quickly respond to a report from a local resident regarding a recent sighting of this bull elk in their neighborhood,” Swanson said. “I was able to locate the bull in question along with a herd of about 40 other elk.”
Wildlife officers estimated the bull’s age at four-and-a-half and weighing over 600 pounds. The antlers had five points on each of its antler beams.
Removing the tire was not an easy process, even after the antlers were cut off.
“It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire, Murdoch said. “Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move.”
Murdoch said there was no way to get the tire off without removing the antlers.
“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” he said.
Once the tire was off, the wildlife officers were surprised to see the condition of its neck after having that tire on it for over two years.
“The hair was rubbed off a little bit, there was one small open wound maybe the size of a nickel or quarter, but other than that it looked really good,” Murdoch said of the bull’s neck. “I was actually quite shocked to see how good it looked.”
This was the fourth attempt wildlife officers had made in the last week to try to tranquilize this bull. After locating the elk on Saturday, Swanson maneuvered into a location where he thought the animal was going to cross. That's where he was able to successfully tranquilize the bull. Murdoch arrived to aid in the removal operation before the two set him free.
Conditions had to be ideal for the operation to be successful.
“Tranquilizer equipment is a relatively short-range tool and given the number of other elk moving together along with other environmental factors, you really need to have things go in your favor to have a shot or opportunity pan out,” Swanson said. “I was able to get within range a few times that evening, however, other elk or branches blocked any opportunities. It was not until shortly before dark that everything came together and I was able to hit the bull with the dart. Once the bull was hit with the dart, the entire herd headed back into the thick timber. This is where I was able to find the bull.
“Due to a number of factors, including the bull’s physical condition related to the rut, the tranquilizer effectiveness was minimized. I contacted (Murdoch) and along with some further assistance from neighbors, we were able to remove the tire and the bull was back on his feet within a matter of a few minutes after administering a reversal (to wake it from the sedation).”
It was estimated that the bull elk dropped roughly 35 pounds between the removal of the tire, the antlers and the debris that was inside the tire.
“The tire was full of wet pine needles and dirt,” Murdoch said. “So the pine needles, dirt and other debris basically filled the entire bottom half of the tire. There was probably 10 pounds of debris in the tire.”
Since the original sighting of the elk in July 2019 there were a handful of other sightings over the following year.
The bull elk likely would have gotten the tire around its antlers either when it was very young, before it had antlers, or during the winter when it shed its antlers, the news release said.
CPW said this situation highlights the need for residents to live responsibly with wildlife in mind. That includes keeping property free of obstacles that wildlife can get tangled in or injured by. Over the years, wildlife officers have seen deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife become entangled in a number of man-made obstacles that include swing sets, hammocks, clothing lines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals or volleyball nets, and in the case of the young bull elk, tires.