Bull elk and cows

The number of archery hunters in unit 521 on Grand Mesa has about doubled over the last decade, from about 700 hunters in 2012 to nearly 1,500 last year.

COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE

 Wayne D. Lewis/CPW

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved a change that will result in a small boost in the number of limited deer and elk licenses going to residents rather than non-residents of the state.

The commission also signaled a willingness to approve a proposal limiting elk archery licenses on Grand Mesa to deal with crowding and related issues.