Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff hope to have a wolf restoration and management plan ready to present to the agency’s commission in December.
The presentation would kick off a public review process of the plan involving several commission/public meetings in January and February of 2023, both on the Western Slope and the Front Range, Reid DeWalt told the commission at its meeting last week. He is assistant director of aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources for Parks and Wildlife,
The goal is to have the commission go through a two-step final approval of the plan at meetings in April and May of next year.
“We’re going to need time to actually implement the plan before the fall of ‘23 and winter of ‘23 and there’s a lot of work to be done once the plan is finalized, so we’re building in some buffer for the actual implementation and work on the ground,” DeWalt said.
That work will include arranging with other agencies to obtain wolves for reintroduction, possibly from populations in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
Colorado voters in 2020 narrowly approved Proposition 114, which requires that Parks and Wildlife begin reintroducing wolves to western Colorado starting no later than the end of 2023.
The agency already is a year into the planning process. A stakeholder advisory group and technical working group have been developing recommendations for restoration logistics; compensation and prevention strategies pertaining to wolf depredation on livestock; wolf management; and public information/education.
Work with those groups will continue this year, with the goal of the agency having an internal draft plan ready this fall for review by its staff leadership before its release for commission/public review starting in December.
Parks and Wildlife is planning for wolf restoration and management even as it is having to engage in some level of wolf management on the fly.
Some wolves have been entering Colorado from the north, and even reproducing. In December, wolves killed a domestic calf in Jackson County, and the agency is looking to reimburse the calf’s owner as it currently does in cases of depredation by animals such as mountain lions and bears.
Last week, commissioners approved the use of nonlethal hazing measures to try to deter wolf attacks on livestock, making the authorization immediate under an emergency provision after the December calf kill.
The commission also approved a ban on the use of odorants to try to lure wolves, unless permitted by the agency. The action folllows at least one or two instances where Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said people used olfactory lures.
The practice raises concerns about people trying to draw in wolves to kill them, which is illegal in Colorado, or for other purposes such as photography, which still modifies wolf behavior and can make the animals more comfortable around people, possibly leading to more conflicts in the future.
A majority of the commission rejected a motion by Commissioner Jay Tutchton to ban the use of auditory attractants as well, but DeWalt said that’s something that will be visited again in the final wolf planning.
Another issue that could see more consideration is whether hazing could be used to protect pets from wolf attacks, an issue Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Charles Garcia raised in last week’s meeting.
The hazing measures approved can be used to protect animals that guard livestock, but aren’t allowed to protect mere pets. Just this month, a border collie was killed in a wolf attack on a Jackson County ranch.
Parks and Wildlife plans to provide monetary compensation for the loss, according to reports in the Colorado Sun and Denver Post.
A second dog also was wounded in the attack.