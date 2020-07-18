The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is sticking with its new requirement that visitors to state wildlife areas have a hunting or fishing license despite a call from some recreation groups to halt its implementation and allow it to be reviewed.
However, the CPW will look in coming months at making possible further changes to how wildlife areas are funded and managed. It also is willing to consider issues that have been raised about the new policy when it comes to specific properties including the Loma Boat Launch on the Colorado River.
“We’re glad to talk about those. We see ourselves as partners in these communities,” Dan Prenzlow, the agency’s director, said Friday during a commission meeting.
He said that while in the case of a state wildlife area CPW has “a single-use-purchase property … we don’t see us trying to close our doors and put blinders on and only play in our sandbox whatsoever, so (we’re) glad to work on all of those.”
Starting July 1, CPW began requiring all users of its more than 350 state wildlife areas and nearly 240 state trust lands to have a hunting or fishing license if they are 18 or over. It says such lands were funded through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and matching federal dollars, but are seeing increased use and impacts by people other than hunters or anglers, and growing impacts on wildlife and their habitat as a result.
CPW decided to require visitors to such areas to have a hunting or fishing license due to concerns that another approach such as a hiking license or conservation permit would run contrary to federal funding requirements related to such properties and jeopardize that funding.
The new policy raised concerns among groups including the Colorado Mountain Club, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, American Whitewater, the Boulder Climbing Community and the Colorado Mountain Bike Association.
“We … understand the funding challenges the agency is facing and we are eager to work towards and support collaborative solutions to this problem. However, we do not agree that requiring a hunting or fishing license for non-consumptive use is an appropriate mechanism to address this issue,” they wrote in a July 1 letter to the CPW.
They singled out several places of particular concern when it comes to the new requirement, including the Loma launch, which provides access to the Ruby-Horsethief section of the Colorado River, “one of the most popular Class 2 multi-day floats in Colorado,” according to the letter.
“Many people float this section to enjoy the scenery and wildlife, side hikes, and paddling experience and are often not there to go fishing and hunting. This (state wildlife area) is the primary access point to downstream public lands and limiting access here would limit access to our Federal public land.”
Julie Mach with the Colorado Mountain Club told CPW officials Friday there are questions about the new policy’s impacts in situations such as where state wildlife areas provide trail connections to federal lands or municipalities, and how it will affect outfitters and guides and also education groups. The groups favor a site-based fee approach that would allocate more funds to more heavily used areas.
They also worry about the new policy’s impact on low-income people, and object to what they say was a rapid process for adopting the new policy that didn’t include public comment. They called for a 90-day delay in the policy’s implementation to allow for review and public input.
But some CPW commissioners Friday voiced support for keeping the new requirement in place, which the commission ended up doing.
“I don’t want to see us go backwards and reverse what we’ve done,” said Commissioner Marie Hackett.
She shared with other commissioners pictures she took at state wildlife area land over the Fourth of July showing heavy use by campers, some with off-highway vehicles that were driven off roads, leaving tracks in grass. She thinks the new license requirement will make people aware of what the CPW is trying to do to protect wildlife areas that provide critical habitat, and will lead them to take better precautions.
She added, “Just like a state park or a national park, you have to pay for access. You can’t go anywhere without paying for something.”
Said Commissioner Betsy Blecha, “When things are offered for free it is often taken advantage of, and the groups that take advantage of that don’t respect the resource as intended, as necessary.”
Gary Skiba, a retired CPW employee and member of the Durango Bird Club, said the club recognizes the problems at state wildlife areas, and he told of such an area near Durango that he said recently had so many paddleboarders on a lake it would have been hard to fish without hooking one of the boards.
He said people are happy to pay to use state wildlife areas, but a survey of club members found that 80% of them would like to be able to buy a nonconsumptive permit rather than a license to hunt or fish wildlife.
Commissioner James Tutchton said he thinks vegans and vegetarians would like to contribute toward supporting wildlife habitat.
“We need to figure out a mechanism for them to do so that doesn’t force them to do something they don’t want to do, which is support hunting and fishing,” he said.
Larry McCormack of Colorado Springs told commissioners he backs their new requirement because the uses of the properties in question were made possible by money collected from hunters and anglers.
“In a nutshell, our sporting community pays for it,” he said.
He worries about potential safety problems that can result from multiple uses of state wildlife areas during hunting season.
Tutchton believes that people who can afford trucks, RVs and all-terrain vehicles they bring to state wildlife areas can afford to buy a hunting or fishing license, and said addressing the behavioral issues at those areas will require a regulatory approach rather than license requirements.
Prenzlow told commissioners, “We really cannot afford to have unfettered and unpaid use with the use that we’re seeing.”
The license requirement addressed a piece of that problem. CPW staff are having continuing conversations with federal agencies on potential new funding approaches to address the agency’s needs, such as a conservation pass, if it can find an approach that doesn’t result in loss of federal funds. It’s also looking at where use restrictions may be needed to protect state wildlife areas as wildlife habitat.
“My staff and I are committed to keep looking at this issue,” Prenzlow said.
Based on commission direction provided Friday, agency staff will be working to come back to commissioners with further recommendations on the issue by September. As a result of discussions Friday, it also appears the agency will move sooner to let purchasers of hunting or fishing licenses indicate in their application whether their purchase is for nonconsumptive uses, to provide CPW data that can help guide future policy direction.
In the meantime, Prenzlow said CPW is educating people about the new requirement at this point and issuing warnings as necessary rather than writing tickets for violations.