Mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease last year indicates that the disease is still relatively low in elk herds statewide, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
None of the 14 elk herds targeted for mandatory testing in 2021 had a prevalence rate above 5%, meaning that one or fewer elk out of every 20 was infected, based on the test results, Parks and Wildlife’s director, Dan Prenzlow, said in an April 22 memo to the state Parks and Wildlife Commission.
Matt Eckert, the agency’s terrestrial programs supervisor, is scheduled to update the commission on chronic wasting disease at its meeting today. Prenzlow last week was placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation arising from a complaint that he had made a racist comment at a recent conference.
Chronic wasting disease, Prenzlow notes in his memo, is a fatal neurological disease found in deer, elk and moose, and is well established in herds throughout much of Colorado.
“We have detected CWD in 40 of our 54 deer herds, 17 of 42 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds. Disease prevalence (percent infected) is highest in deer and lowest in moose,” Prenzlow wrote. “This disease is always fatal and animals die from the disease within about 2-2.5 years of infection. CWD infection shortens the lifespan of infected animals. If infection rates become too high, CWD can affect a herd’s ability to sustain itself.”
The disease hasn’t been documented as spreading to humans. But Parks and Wildlife advises hunters not to eat animals that appear to have been sick, and to get the heads of animals they plan to eat tested as a precaution because infected animals may not appear ill.
Parks and Wildlife has been implementing mandatory testing requirements for hunters, involving submissions of heads for testing, to help it better determine how prevalent the disease is and better respond. In 2017-2020, it focused on mandatory testing of deer because they have the highest disease prevalence and greatest need for disease management. After assessing all 54 deer herds in the state during that period, it focused on elk last year, providing the first reliable prevalence estimates for elk since the mid-2000s, Prenzlow said in the memo.
This year it plans to begin refocusing on mandatory testing for deer. Prenzlow said the resulting data “will provide the first indication of whether the management actions taken so far have affected disease prevalence” in deer. These measures include increasing the number of hunting licenses in the area.
“We have already revealed strong relationships between license numbers and CWD trends in mule deer bucks, with more licenses equating to less growth of CWD over time,” Prenzlow wrote.
Parks and Wildlife’s mandatory testing last year focused on its 14 highest-priority elk herds, with a special emphasis on herds overlapping with mule deer herds with high prevalence rates for the disease. The tested areas included much of northwest Colorado, along with the Four Corners area and other parts of southwest Colorado.
Prevalence in the White River elk herd, stretching north of Glenwood Springs, and west from Steamboat Springs to northwest of Meeker, was just below 5% overall. But prevalence exceeded 5% in two game management units within that herd, north and northeast of Meeker.
Prenzlow wrote that as a general rule, prevalence is locally higher among mule deer than among elk. Also, prevalence among harvested elk appears to track prevalence in mule deer bucks harvested in the same game management units, and the highest prevalence among elk should be expected where prevalence among mule deer is also high, he wrote.
Chronic wasting disease is a prion disease thought to involve abnormal folding of cellular proteins found most abundantly in the brain, and prions contained in feces, saliva or carcasses of infected animals spread the disease through direct or indirect contact with other animals.
Testing in four game management units found six infected yearling elk. Prenzlow wrote that overall prevalence in elk adults and yearlings didn’t differ based on the data from those units, “which is different from the pattern seen in deer. Additional investigation and larger sample sizes are needed to fully evaluate prevalence of yearling elk relative to adult elk.”
Prenzlow wrote that uneven and locally poor hunter compliance with mandatory testing limited the ability to reliably assess some herds. The compliance rate averaged about 40%, but ranged from about 14% to 55%, contributing to inadequate sample sizes of less than 100 in five of the 14 targeted herds.
Still, Prenzlow wrote, “Overall, the decision to commit to annual mandatory testing has been resoundingly important to understanding the status of this disease in Colorado, acquiring and communicating reliable prevalence estimates, and laying a foundation to assess herd-specific management actions to combat CWD.”