State officials are asking Coloradans to protect wildlife by removing tangle hazards around homes and properly disposing of pumpkins.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued the requests in recent news releases due to the seasonal upswing in problems that can result from tangle hazards and improperly discarded pumpkins this time of year.
The agency said that antlered wildlife are on the move in the state during the fall as they migrate to winter range and seek to mate. That leaves deer, elk and moose more prone to becoming entangled in objects found around homes.
Parks and Wildlife officers in Durango recently had to tranquilize a mule deer to remove a cage for a tomato plant from its antlers. The cage was preventing the deer from eating.
During the same week that happened, a wildlife officer in Woodland Park had to tranquilize a buck to get a plastic ring removed from around its hoof.
Parks and Wildlife says that every year, officers have responded to incidents when deer, elk and moose have become entangled in hammocks, volleyball nets, holiday decorations and more. These hazards can impair animals' mobility, vision and ability to eat and drink, and the stress and exhaustion of trying to break free can lead to death.
The agency is asking people to assess their homes and yards for potential tangle hazards, put away summer recreation equipment and make sure holiday lights and decorations are wrapped tightly wherever they are strung.
The agency also asks people to quickly notify it in cases of entanglement, so it can respond before the animals become too stressed. If they're highly stressed and have to be tranquilized, there's risk of the additional stress from the darting leading to animals dying.
In some cases officers will cut off an animal's antlers if needed to free it from a hazard. In some cases where an entanglement is posing little danger to an animal, no intervention is needed and the animal will get rid of the tangled item when it eventually sheds its antlers.
Parks and Wildlife asks people to call the Colorado State Patrol when they see cases of entanglements outside normal business hours, and says the information will be relayed to an on-call wildlife officer. The agency also advises people not to try to remove entanglements from animals themselves.
Bucks, during the fall rutting season, rub their antlers on objects to mark territory and signal their presence to other bucks, which adds to tangle hazards.
Parks and Wildlife also warns that with bucks focused on finding a mate, they can become agitated if another animal, object or person appears to be posing a challenge. People should stay well away from deer and also bear in mind that dogs are often targets of attacks by bucks and can be badly injured by their antlers.
Parks and Wildlife also is reminding the public that it is illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and is asking people not to leave pumpkins out after Halloween for wildlife to consume.
“We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat,” Parks and Wildlife wildlife pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. “Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form.”
Leaving pumpkins for deer in residential areas can attract predators such as mountain lions to those areas. It also can bring in bears looking to fatten up before denning season, which can lead to human-bear conflicts.
Feeding wildlife also habituates people to animals and can cause wildlife to congregate, which can lead to spread of disease. The practice also can attract animals such as raccoons that may carry distemper or other diseases and pose a danger to pets.
With this being hunting season, Parks and Wildlife asks people not to dump pumpkins on public lands, which can be viewed as baiting.
Many communities offer pumpkin disposal sites, and it is common for ranchers and farmers to take pumpkins to feed to domestic livestock, Parks and Wildlife says. It says a program in La Plata County has allowed people to drop pumpkins at the local fairgrounds, for use as animal feed at local ranches.
Parks and Wildlife "encourages people looking to put their pumpkin to a better use than disposal in a landfill to find those types of opportunities in their communities," the agency said in a release.