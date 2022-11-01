The Colorado Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and 16-year prison term of a Craig woman in the death of her husband.
Rachel Ann Niemeyer was convicted in the 2017 death of her husband, identified only as M.F., from a gunshot wound to the head while the couple were sharing a motel room.
During questioning, but before Niemeyer was placed under arrest, she told members of the Craig Police Department that her husband had asked her to shoot him, and when she refused, he did so himself.
But later, after Niemeyer was taken to the police station and her husband to the hospital, where he later died, she told police that the two had been “playing around” with her husband’s rifle while the two were drinking, and pointing it at each other.
During that time she “stated a few times that she thought she shot him,” Appeals Judge Daniel Dailey wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges David Furman and David Richman.
At that point, Craig Police Detective Norm Rimmer read her the Miranda rights and placed her under arrest.
At trial, she was convicted for second-degree murder and three other lesser charges.
In her appeal, Niemeyer’s court-appointed attorneys tried to argue that her statements should have been suppressed because her rights had not been read to her. The court disagreed.
“Before Detective Rimmer placed Niemeyer under arrest, neither the police nor the victim advocate did or said anything that would have led a reasonable person to expect or believe that they were not going anywhere anytime soon,” Dailey wrote.
“Indeed, just the contrary, the officer’s actions and statements would have led a reasonable person to believe that she would be on her way to the hospital to check on her husband as soon as the hand-bagging procedure was completed,” he added. “A reasonable person in Niemeyer’s situation would not have considered herself deprived of freedom of action to the degree associated with a formal arrest.”
Niemeyer is serving her prison sentence at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. Her first parole hearing is in 2030.