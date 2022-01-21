It’s too early to tell how exactly the timetable for the Lincoln Park stadium renovation project will be impacted after a crane fell over and damaged the project, but officials are still hoping the work will be completed in time for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
No one was injured, but photos of the toppled crane show several steel beams had buckled under the weight of the fallen crane, which rested on top of one of the dugouts at Suplizio Field.
“Damaged is an understatement — mangled,” stadium improvement committee chair Bruce Hill said Thursday.
Hill said after a construction update Thursday morning he wouldn’t go as far as to say people are optimistic the project will finish on time, but the contractor believes if everything is executed correctly, the project can still be completed as scheduled, before the Junior College World Series.
Officials had previously been aiming for a May 9 completion date for the project. JUCO is slated to start May 28.
However, Hill said, there is currently a backlog ordering steel, which could pose a problem. Hill said there might be a way around that, though.
More should be known early next week, Hill said. The contractor needs time to secure the site and assess what needs to be replaced.
JUCO World Series Chairman Jamie Hamilton said Thursday he hopes the project is completed by the time JUCO rolls around, and that he expects the community will rally around the project and any obstacles.
A statement from contractor Shaw Construction Thursday morning read: “At approximately 3:00 p.m. the Steel Erector experienced a crane failure. All appropriate safety precautions were in place for this type of work and fortunately there were no injuries. The project team and our partners are conducting an initial investigation and working towards an efficient resolution to this incident.”
City of Grand Junction officials said they could not give out any more information other than the statement from Shaw.
Shaw Construction did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.
“It’s a commercial construction site, things happen,” Hill said. “I don’t think you ever anticipate an accident. We’re super thankful that no one was hurt.”
“It’s kind of like building a model with your kids and you get up and step on it, and it’s like ‘oh no,’” Hill said.
Construction began in September for the $10.5 million project, which includes improvements to both Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field.
Shaw had been making good progress prior to the incident, Hill said.
“We’ve got a good contractor that’s providing the steel and installation,” Hill said.