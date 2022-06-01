Crash snarls traffic on I-70 By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A crash caused interstate 70 between Palisade and Clifton to go to one lane in each direction for several hours Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.The crash affected the left lanes going both eastbound and westbound, according to the Colorado State Patrol.At about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday Colorado State Patrol announced the eastbound lanes were open, but the westbound lanes were still closed.The westbound lanes opened just after 4 p.m., according to CDOT. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Crash Lane Patrol Highway Transports Traffic Clifton Snarl Palisade Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 47° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/47° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:25 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wed 0% 49° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:07 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/56° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:48 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 58° 89° Fri Friday 89°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:40 AM Sunset: 08:35:28 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 63° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM Sunset: 08:36:07 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 61° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:05 AM Sunset: 08:36:44 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 6% 55° 84° Mon Monday 84°/55° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:48:50 AM Sunset: 08:37:20 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business