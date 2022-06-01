A crash caused interstate 70 between Palisade and Clifton to go to one lane in each direction for several hours Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash affected the left lanes going both eastbound and westbound, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

At about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday Colorado State Patrol announced the eastbound lanes were open, but the westbound lanes were still closed.

The westbound lanes opened just after 4 p.m., according to CDOT.