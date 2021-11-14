When Jackie Vlcek’s 16-year-old son called her, she knew right away something was wrong.
“He never calls me. He texts me,” she said. “My heart began to beat fast.”
“I got hit by a truck,” Hudson Seeman told his mom, his voice filled with that quaver that comes from shock and adrenaline.
For a hopeful split second, Vlcek thought her son was pranking her, then she told him to call 911.
‘I WAS ON THE GROUND’
Hudson had been out on a late afternoon cycling training ride on Sept. 4 on East Orchard Mesa. He was optimistic that his summer training for the fall mountain biking race season would pay off as he competed for Palisade High School with Grand Valley Youth Cycling. His first race was a week away.
Headed west on a straightaway on C½ Road, he heard a vehicle engine behind him, so he glanced back and spotted a white truck coming down the road.
He faced forward, focused on keeping himself and his bike as tight as possible to the side of the road. The next thing he knew, he heard a loud pop, and it felt like something had punched his back tire.
“Then I was on the ground,” Hudson said.
He slid on his back off the road, and the truck never stopped. “It might have gone faster,” he said.
There was “intense pain” coming from his left leg, but since no bones were sticking out, Hudson called his mom and then 911.
As he sat on the ground, bleeding from road rash, his helmet cracked and his mountain bike bent into odd angles, about a dozen cars passed by, Hudson said. Only one person turned around to check on him before his dad, Brian Seeman, and a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol arrived.
“I don’t see how somebody could do that accidentally and not do anything afterward,” Hudson said.
CRASHES AND CLASHESWith each year, the Grand Valley’s popularity in the bicycling community leads to busier roads and trails.
While that popularity is a point of pride for some in the valley, it’s a source of frustration for others.
Inevitably, the conflict meets on the road and more than ears can get bent.
Accidents between cyclists and motorists may not come as a surprise, yet they aren’t too frequent in the Grand Valley, according to numbers from law enforcement.
The Colorado State Patrol, which handles incidents of this type outside of Grand Junction’s city limits, responded to 13 injury crashes and no fatal crashes between cyclists and motorists in Mesa County from 2018 through mid-October of 2021.
Statewide, records show 250 injury crashes and 13 fatal crashes involving bicycles during that same time period.
Grand Junction Police Department records show that from 2019 through mid-October, there were 100 accidents involving bicycles, 12 with no injuries, 29 with visible injuries and 12 with serious injuries.
There were no fatalities from vehicle/bicycle accidents during that time period, according to police records.
Overall, incidents involving serious cyclists — be that road, mountain or commuter — are “very few,” said Kevin Bavor, an officer with the Grand Junction Police Department’s traffic unit.
This is probably because those individuals are more likely to know the dangers and the rules of the road, he said.
More often, accidents between vehicles and bicycles are likely to include children going to and from school and people who aren’t wearing helmets.
“That is more of what we’re seeing,” he said.
But what the numbers don’t show are the clashes and complaints from both bicyclists and motorists, and the accidents that were narrowly averted, Bavor said.
NEAR MISSES,
CONGESTION
“Serious crashes really are relatively rare, but minor incidents, near misses are quite common,” said Janet Kelleher, chief ranger for Colorado National Monument.
During its busiest seasons, spring and fall, more than 1,000 cyclists a month will climb and descend the monument’s Rim Rock Drive, Kelleher said. During the winter months, that falls to about 150 cyclists a month.
The monument’s rangers receive “on a fairly regular basis, reports of unsafe or illegal behavior from motorists and cyclists,” she said.
Excessive speed and illegal passing — vehicles passing cyclists on blind corners, cyclists passing vehicles going downhill in double-yellow no passing areas — are both regular complaints and reasons tickets are written, she said.
“You have to pass safely. That’s traffic law,” she said.
Both motorists and bicyclists need to be able to see that there is no hazard when passing, and on the monument “you never know when there’s going to be a bighorn sheep in the road,” she said.
There also may be a large RV on the other side of a blind corner, she said. “It behooves all users on the road to be defensive in their approach.”
In addition, the overall trend of increased visitation and it simply means more vehicles and bikes sharing road, she said.
More vehicles and bikes on the road is a trend Bavor sees within Grand Junction as well. “I think as the city grows, there is more traffic out there and a lot more congestion,” he said.
COMPLAINTS AND CAUTION
“From the driver point of view, we see a lot of cyclists not obeying the law, impeding traffic, riding right in the middle of the road, not using hand signals,” Bavor said.
Another common complaint from drivers is about cyclists blowing through stop signs and stoplights, and “not being accountable for that,” he said. “We can cite for that.”
While two cyclists can ride on the road side-by- side as long as it doesn’t impede traffic, according to Colorado law, the State Patrol fields complaints from drivers about cyclists riding more than two abreast and delaying traffic, said Trooper Josh K. Lewis, a public affairs officer with the State Patrol.
Cyclists also have their list of complaints and high among them is motorists passing too closely and too fast, not giving cyclists “the 3-foot distance that they are required to in the state of Colorado,” Bavor said. “Most people have no idea about the 3-foot rule.”
Another big issue is rolling coal, when a diesel truck blasts a cyclist with sooty, black exhaust. That’s also against the law, Lewis said.
In addition, cyclists report drivers “honking behind them when (the cyclists) do have that right of away and they are following all protocols,” he said.
On both sides, it’s a matter of not taking things too personally and having common courtesy toward one another, Lewis said.
Even if you don’t plan on making a mistake, even if you’re in the right and it’s not your fault, if someone gets hurt, “you don’t want that on your conscience. It’s not worth living with that, especially if you could take a few extra moments of caution,” Lewis said.
MORE USER GROUPS ON ROADS
“Vehicles always win,” said Rondo Buecheler, co-owner of Palisade’s Rapid Creek Cycles, which rents bicycles to the increasing number of people wanting to ride the Palisade Fruit and Wine Byway on the valley’s eastern end.
While he would be the first to admit that someone who has been drinking and riding a bike is no picnic to pass, he also knows that in the power struggle between vehicle and bicycle, the winner is obvious.
Buecheler said he’s heard from some of his Rapid Creek customers of a few motorists not being respectful of cyclists.
About 90% of people are pretty good, and 10% will verbally assault a rider or worse, he said. “We see a lot of them out there.”
With regard to improving interactions between those on bikes and those who aren’t, “I think not letting people drive until they’re 40 would be a good start,” he said, only partly joking.
Adding more detached riding lanes to roads would help, especially since the human-powered transportation community, which includes commuter bicyclists, “is growing incredibly fast,” he said.
“When the roads were built in the county, most of them were built for a certain size vehicle. Now we have more user groups using our highway,” he said. “Everything is getting a little more crowded.
“You still have to respect other user groups.”
‘NOT A ONE-SIDED DISCUSSION’
When the weather is warmer, Grand Junction City Councilman Rick Taggart gets on his road bike about five days a week.
“To me, whether you’re a cyclist or whether you’re a motorist coming into a blind corner, there is nothing urgent enough in this world to put other people in harm’s way. That just doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.
“The vast majority of drivers of automobiles and trucks and SUVs in this area are very respectful of riders, and I think some of that is because it’s such a large biking community,” he said.
However, Taggart has been subjected to rolling coal.
“There’s no need for that,” he said. “I’m on the side of the road, and I’m not interfering with you.”
He’s also wary of distracted drivers.
“Everybody who has spent time on a bike knows it can be concerning when drivers aren’t paying attention when they should be,” he said.
When a driver is distracted by a cell phone, it doesn’t matter if they are on a straight road or a rolling one, “they can find themselves on top of us because they’re not as focused on us as they need to be,” he said.
Bicycle lanes can help with safety and when roads are reworked within Grand Junction, adding bike lanes or a good shoulder area “has become standard practice,” he said. “And I don’t see that changing.”
He’s also hopeful that the Safety Stop, also known as the Idaho Stop, that allows bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and stoplights as stop signs, can be adopted in Grand Junction and in Mesa County at some point.
Advocate groups, such as Bicycle Colorado, point to research showing the Safety Stop would make bicyclists more visible to drivers, particularly at intersections where crashes are more likely. It allows bicycles to proceeds through intersections when it is safe to do so, acknowledging the differences between bicycling and driving.
However, implementing something such as the Safety Stop will require community education and awareness and that takes time, Taggart said.
“We need to be respectful,” Taggart said. “This is not a one-sided discussion.”
EDUCATION AND COURTESY
More drivers and bicyclists educating themselves about traffic laws would likely help make things safer on the roads for all parties, said both Bavor and Lewis.
Bavor also recommended that bicyclists make eye contact with motorists while at intersections, “and if you don’t, stop,” he said.
Wearing reflective gear and putting lights on a bike helps a lot with visibility as well, he said.
In addition, Bavor makes sure motorists know that by law they must give cyclists at least 3 feet of space while passing and that they should be aware of how far the mirrors stick out on big trucks.
“I know everybody wants to get places and do things, but at the same time, no one want to get hurt in a crash,” Bavor said.
“We certainly do our best with the educational components,” Lewis said, but “it comes down to the individual decision makers, behind the wheel and on the bike.”
“Realize this is another human being,” Lewis said. “Have a common courtesy toward one another.”
ATTITUDES AND QUESTIONS
As Hudson thinks about his accident in September, he wonders how the driver of the white truck viewed him.
Was that driver frustrated or angry at the rudeness of other cyclists and decided to take it out on him? Did the driver see him as a person?
It could have been displaced aggression, the teen speculated.
Vlcek was hopeful that the driver who hit her son would “go home and guilt would get the best of them,” she said.
However, the investigation into the incident by the State Patrol hasn’t resulted in much other than identifying the vehicle as a white crew cab truck, likely a 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra, Seeman and Vlcek said.
There are so many factors when it comes to investigations, and at any time new information can be found that can move a case forward, Lewis said.
There was a hit-and-run incident in Boulder involving a cyclist several years ago, and the driver wasn’t found for about a year. That driver was sentenced recently, he said.
Hit-and-run accidents can result in felony charges, and motorists involved in these types of accidents should not leave the scene, Lewis said.
But as Hudson watched the truck that hit him continue down C½ Road, he was left with questions as well as a broken foot, sprained ankle and MCL, bone bruise and road rash.
His mountain bike, for which he had worked odd jobs and saved for years to purchase, was ruined. He had only had it for two months.
“I’ll never have a bike that nice again,” he told his mom on the car ride home.
IT WAS A CLOSE CALL
After the hit-and-run, Hudson’s mountain bike racing season seemed to be over. He went to the races anyway, wearing a black boot for his broken left foot, a brace and using crutches as he cheered on his teammates.
At home, he used a stationary trainer to stay fit. A family friend who heard about Hudson’s accident and injuries started a campaign to replace his mountain bike.
As donations came in, Vlcek searched high and low to find another mountain bike for her son, who is more than 6 feet tall. She finally came across one in California.
“The only reason I was able to find it was because it was an XL frame,” she said.
In early October, Hudson’s physician reluctantly gave him permission to ride in a qualifying race for the Colorado Mountain Bike League’s state championship.
His race was shut down after only one 6-mile lap, but during that time, Hudson passed 57 racers.
A petition was accepted to allow Hudson to compete in the Oct. 22–23 state championship in Durango, and although he started in last place, he was able to pass 44 riders and finished in 111th place.
He was given the league’s Trailblazer Award for his perseverance despite the injuries and circumstances that resulted from the hit-and-run accident.
As Seeman and Vlcek recall the accident, they realized what a close call it was.
He could have been completely run over by the truck.
“I was glad it was his voice and not the police.” Vlcek said.