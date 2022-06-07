Through collaboration between the Missing in America Project (MIAP) and the local Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and Crematory, 25 U.S. military veterans and two spouses of veterans were interred Monday morning at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
The project serves to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations.
In its 15 years, the organization has visited 2,552 funeral homes, inventoried more than 30,000 unclaimed cremains and determined that more than 6,000 of those cremains were veterans. Of those, 5,600 have been interred, with more than 400 being returned to families.
“Every veteran signed a blank check up to and including their life,” said Clyde Taylor, national vice president of the project. “One thing every one of us was promised was a dignified, honorable military burial. Sitting on a shelf, they are not receiving it. All we’re doing is fulfilling that obligation. It’s the right thing to do.”
The 25 veterans interred Monday served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, with some veterans serving during multiple conflicts. One of the cremains had been unclaimed since 1960.
Now, through Missing in America’s efforts, they’ve found their eternal resting place.
“This is a special ceremony honoring veterans as we provide them a dignified resting place, and it’s a place that they deserve,” said Angela Ingalls, the administrator for Veterans Memorial Cemetery. “For this ceremony today, military honors and interment have been combined efforts of many individuals … I want to acknowledge the dedicated cemetery staff for their support and assistance. This wasn’t an easy project. Thank you for your hard work and your passion for serving our veterans.”
Folded American flags and marble urns containing the cremains of each veteran were presented by Colorado Civil Air Patrol cadets, the Grand Junction Police Honor Guard and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
Bagpipe performances of “Amazing Grace” and “Goin’ Home” were provided by Grand Junction-based Glenfinnan Highlanders.
Among the guest speakers were Richard Salguiero, Western Colorado Veterans Affairs Health Care director; Mike Shults, Missing in America Project Colorado state coordinator; state Rep. Janice Rich; and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.
Rich met Shults in the summer of 2019, when she learned about the project. Shults suggested legislative action in the state concerning the final disposition of abandoned cremated remains of people eligible for interment in a national cemetery.
That suggestion became House Bill 20-1051, a bill that Rich and Rep. Ray Scott sponsored and helped carry through the Colorado General Assembly, with the House and Senate both unanimously approving the bill before Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law.
“This is a very solemn occasion and I’ve attended a few of these, but I’m always touched by them,” Rich said while fighting back tears. “As God watched over us, we were able to get it signed before the state Legislature adjourned early in March 2020 due to COVID. This legislation now permits a veterans remains recovery organization to determine if unclaimed cremated remains are of United States military veterans and qualified family members, and further requires that a facility in possession of the cremains transfer those remains of veterans to a national veterans cemetery for final interment.”
Army Musician 1st Class Glenn Schrader was the lone World War I veteran interred Monday.
World War II Army veterans interred were Pvt. Jesse Allmon, Meddie Boyer, John Brzak, Claude Canton, George Davis and George Taylor; Pfc. Rex Eoff, Harry Ferguson, Joseph Hartman and David Sauer; Cpl. James Franklin and George Wilson Sr.; and Tech. 5th Grade Gerhardt Voss.
World War II Navy veterans interred were Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Murray Gleason, Seaman 2nd Class Richard Ramey and Storekeeper 3rd Class George Shows.
Air Force Master Sgt. Emerson Rickstrew served in three conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. U.S. Coast Guard Radioman 3rd Class and Marine Cpl. James McFarland served in World War II and Korea.
Other veterans of the Korean War that were interred were Army Pvt. John Poore and Marine Sgt. Richard Hren. Four Army veterans of the Vietnam War were interred: Spc.-5 Alan Caraway, Spc.-5 Brian Harvey, Pfc. Daniel Martinez and Maj.William Head.
The lone veteran interred who didn’t participate in either world war or the Korean or Vietnam conflicts was Army Pvt. Donald Crain.
Two spouses of veterans were also laid to rest: Ophelia Lister and Eugenia Glassburn.
“To the families represented here today: God bless you, God bless our veterans, God bless our active military and God bless the United States of America,” Rich said.