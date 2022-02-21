Crews from the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office wildland fire team contained a small but highly visible wildfire near the Gunnison River at Rosevale Road and Gunnison Dam Road on Monday.
GJFD community outreach specialist Dirk Clingman said the dispatch call came in just after 9 a.m. Monday. He confirmed that the fire was an agricultural burn that got out of control when strong winds kicked up out of the south.
The blaze, which burned along and near the banks of the Gunnison River, created heavy smoke for a while with the smoke and some ash drifting into Spyglass Ridge neighborhood and others in Orchard Mesa due to the gusting winds.
Clingman said GJFD responded to contain the fire. The smoke from the file was visible while it smoldered into the early afternoon.
The area of the fire was mostly an open field next to the river with no structures nearby.
"It's certainly not growing and it's contained to one area," Clingman said late Monday morning.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported.
GJFD responded to the incident with all of its brush trucks and a water tender because there were no fire hydrants in the area.
Photos of the blaze show some power lines in the burn area. Xcel energy reported an outage affecting two customers in the area Monday morning, but did not say if the outage was fire-related.
Burn season is just around the corner, Clingman said, and so this fire serves as a reminder that residents should pay close attention to the weather on days they plan to burn.
"It can change things drastically, as we saw today," Clingman said.
Spring open burning season is March 1-May 31 for Mesa County and March 1-April 30 for the city of Grand Junction. There is also an open burning period in the fall. Residents with agricultural burn permits can burn year-round in Mesa County and during designated burn periods in the city, according to Mesa County Public Health. Burning is not allowed during high wind or dry conditions, or when air quality is bad.
Residents should also be mindful that fire safety and wildfire prevention is a county-wide endeavor and everyone has to do their part, Clingman said.
"It's something we all have to accept," Clingman said.
Although not confirmed through official sources, the property the fire was on is believed to be owned by actor Ricky Schroder.
An address on the Mesa County Assessors website lists two parcels in that area under Richard Schroder and another under Schroder Development LP. All have the same Gunnison Dam Road address.
Schroder is most known for acting roles in the TV shows “Silver Spoons,” as a child actor, and later for his role on “NYPD Blue.”