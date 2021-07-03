The 12,613-acre Oil Springs Fire south of Rangely was to be handed back to local Bureau of Land Management officials to manage today after being nearly fully contained with the help of additional firefighters and continued cooperation from the weather.
The fire was up to 97% containment by Friday, compared to just 18% on Monday. Dana Harris, a spokesperson for the Great Basin Team 3 incident management team, which had been managing the fire response before today, said on Friday that the rapid increase in containment resulted in good part from the fact that managers were able to bring in more ground crews. That meant more people were available to dig more fire lines and also walk the fire perimeter and verify how secure it was, particularly in remote areas not accessible by engines.
The fire began June 18 as a result of lightning, and forced a multi-day closure of Colorado Highway 139 as crews fought it along the road’s western edge. The incident management team struggled for a time to access enough ground crews and other firefighting resources due to competition for those resources from managers overseeing the response to numerous other fires in Colorado and elsewhere in the West. Over time, however, more crews were brought in to help on the Oil Springs blaze, with the number of personnel responding to it topping out at 349.
There were still close to 300 involved as of Friday, but Harris said crews were demobilizing and as of today there likely would be something over 30 personnel still on the fire.
She said the competition for firefighting resources has moderated some in more recent days, thanks to the same improvement in weather that also aided firefighters on the Oil Springs Fire. More cloud cover, increased humidity and even some rain helped in battling that fire and also has helped moderate fire activity more regionally after hot and dry conditions earlier in June.
“Absolutely the weather continued to cooperate and that helped” on the Oil Springs Fire, Harris said.
Harris said the incident team, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and BLM all appreciate the patience citizens showed with the Highway 139 closure, understanding it was needed to protect them.
and firefighters.
As of Friday, the 3,429-acre West Fire in northwest Moffat County was 100% contained, the 8,952-acre Pack Fire outside Moab was 90% contained, the 3,792-acre Sylvan Fire in Eagle County was 58% contained and the 4,093-acre Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County was 39% contained.