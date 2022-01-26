It’s been a stressful week for City of Grand Junction and Alpine Bank Junior College World Series officials after a crane toppled at the Suplizio Field project on Jan. 19.
City of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said there are still a number of unknowns but he’s now feeling better about the project after the accident.
“It’s a reversal of emotions, I’m feeling a lot better now,” he said Tuesday.
It’s still too early to say whether Suplizio Field will be completed on time after last week’s crane collapse but crews are working to expedite the shipping of new materials and working overtime to get the project back on schedule.
In a news release Tuesday, City of Grand Junction officials said the investigation into the crane failure is ongoing but the damaged crane and material have been removed.
”The project’s General Contractor, Shaw Construction, is managing the impacts of this unforeseen event and is currently obtaining additional materials to minimize impacts to the project timeline,” the city’s news release said.
Sherbenou said they will have a better idea of the timeline by “the end of the week.” That’s when they will know about the arrival of materials to repair the damage from the accident.
Sherbenou said the biggest relief was that no was injured in the accident. As photos showed, the crane collapse did some major damage to newly constructed steel structures.
Shaw is expected to provide an update by Friday as to the status of replacement materials and how that will affect the project timeline, the news release said.
”We were as shocked and concerned as everyone else in the community,” Sherbenou said about the crane collapse. “There has been tremendous progress over the past five days since the crane failure.”
Sherbenou said a lot of the unknowns facing the project should be settled by Friday, but did say that the contractor will be looking at “longer labor hours to keep pace with the original timeline.”
The multi-million remodel at Suplizio was expected to be completed by May 9, ahead of JUCO.
The 10-team tournament, which has been played in Grand Junction since 1959, is set to start on May 28.
Sherbenou said that city crews are not part of the construction project but are taking this time to do other work at Suplizio Field, including replacing an irrigation line along the third-base line.
”We did that in-house to save money,” he said.
Work on the west stands at Stocker Stadium, which is part of the overall construction project, has not been affected by the crane accident, Sherbenou said.
With Colorado Mesa University baseball ready to begin its 2022 season, Sherbenou said they are still evaluating if and when the Mavericks will be able to play at Suplizio Field.
The plan for area high school baseball teams is to have them play at Canyon View Park and at home baseball fields in the spring.