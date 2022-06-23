A 3-acre blaze that cropped up near Mt. Garfield Tuesday night was expected to be contained by the end of the day Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit responded to the fire and were able to stop its progress, with mop-up duty performed Wednesday, according to BLM spokesperson Eric Coulter.

The fire was human-caused, according to Coulter, and is under investigation.