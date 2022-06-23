Crews knock down fire near Mt. Garfield SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jun 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A 3-acre blaze that cropped up near Mt. Garfield Tuesday night was expected to be contained by the end of the day Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit responded to the fire and were able to stop its progress, with mop-up duty performed Wednesday, according to BLM spokesperson Eric Coulter.The fire was human-caused, according to Coulter, and is under investigation. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bureau Of Land Management Fire Eric Coulter Blaze Interagency Fire Unit Progress Duty Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 17% 64° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thu 33% 62° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/62° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 23% 60° 91° Fri Friday 91°/60° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 65° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 33% 62° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/62° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 05:50:13 AM Sunset: 08:44:01 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 16% 63° 90° Mon Monday 90°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:50:35 AM Sunset: 08:44:03 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 65° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business