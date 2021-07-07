A wildfire that burned 51 acres in the Bookcliffs north of Palisade was fully contained over the past weekend.
Nate White, assistant center manager at the Grand Junction Interagency Dispatch Center, said the lightning-caused Red Rock Fire was first reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday, and fully contained at 7:26 p.m. Sunday.
At its peak, approximately 65 people were assigned to the fire.
A light helicopter, two heavy helicopters, four single-engine air tankers, one large tanker and one air attack platform were also used to fight the fire.
No structures were lost and no injuries were reported to be caused by the fire.
“Luckily that was a pretty uneventful fire,” White said.
The Oil Springs Fire, burning 20 miles south of Rangely, was 97% contained as of Saturday, according to the Great Basin Incident Management Type 2 team.
Management of the fire was transitioned to a smaller type 4 team Saturday, according to the Incident Information System.
Full containment of the Oil Springs Fire, which has burned more than 12,613 acres, is expected Saturday. The fire was first reported June 18.
Firefighters are now monitoring the lightning-caused fire’s containment lines, according to the Incident Information System, with 286 personnel assigned to the fire as of Saturday.
In Eagle County, the Sylvan Fire was 68% contained and had burned 3,792 acres as of Monday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
There are 121 personnel assigned to the fire, according to a press release, but personnel are being released to their home units or to other incidents.
Sylvan Lake State Park remains closed because of the fire.