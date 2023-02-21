The city of Montrose announced last week a new phase of construction has started on the new Fairfield by Marriott hotel at the Colorado Outdoors complex.
According to a press release, crews are lifting 54 modular units into place, stacking already-completed hotel rooms in place.
The operation is expected to take 2-3 weeks, according to the release.
“We are very excited to see the construction of the new hotel moving into the next phase,” Montrose Mayor Dave Frank said in the release. “This hotel will not only bring jobs into the city but will assist in our ongoing growth as a vacation destination.
“Having more hotel rooms in town will allow visitors to our parks and to events and concerts to have a nice place to stay during their visit. We would encourage people to go out in the next couple of weeks to see how quickly this will grow. The method of construction is going to go up very quickly, so here is a chance to see something impressive.”
The project contractor, South Dakota-based Lamont Companies, built the modular units in South Dakota and shipped them to Montrose.
“It’s a finished room,” Lamont Companies Vice President of Construction Chris Lamont said in the release. “You could sleep inside them. The only things not installed are the televisions and bathroom mirrors.”
Lamont expects the hotel to be finished in August or September, weather permitting.
“The Fairfield by Marriott project has been something we’ve been excited about for a long time,” Colorado Outdoors President Davic Dragoo said in the release.
“This addition gives Colorado Outdoors the resource to host local as well as out-of-town guests as they come to see if Montrose is the right place for them. Having 90 new rooms and creating dozens of new jobs in the process just adds to the positive momentum Montrose is currently experiencing.”