Three fires that started in Mesa County on Friday evening were still burning Saturday, though not threatening any structures.
Crews continued to work on the lightning-caused blazes and reported no further growth in the fires, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.
The Sieber Fire is estimated at 1,100 acres and is burning 20 miles west of Grand Junction in the McInnis Canyon National Conservation Area. About 80 firefighters are working that fire, the release said. It is estimated to be 15% contained.
The Hunter Fire, an estimated 805-acre burn, is 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Little Book Cliffs. Eight smoke jumpers responded and the BLM said more resources would be deployed today.
Finally, the Little Book Cliffs Fire is estimated at 194 acres. It is burning seven miles northwest of Grand Junction, also in the Little Book Cliffs. Firefighters are expected to be on scene today.