New Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith has had an eventful tenure since his interim tag was removed earlier in January.
Smith spoke with The Daily Sentinel about his general outlook for the department, budget and crime statistics Thursday, just more than 24 hours after a man drove a pickup truck into the police department’s lobby.
In replacing Doug Shoemaker, who left Grand Junction after four years at the helm of the police department for the police chief job in Denton, Texas, Smith takes over a department that has performed well in terms of solving crimes compared to the rest of Colorado in recent years.
According to the state of Colorado’s crime statistics database, in 2022 the Grand Junction Police Department has “cleared” 58.25% of 388 violent crimes in the city. The state of Colorado’s overall clearance rate for violent crimes in 2022 was 38.47%.
A crime is generally considered “cleared” when an arrest is made, although there are some exceptions.
Grand Junction Police have cleared violent crime cases at rates well above Colorado’s average in the past few years. In 2021, Colorado’s clearance rate was 42.46% and Grand Junction’s was 55.74%. In 2020, Colorado’s clearance rate was 47.87% and Grand Junction’s was 55.58%.
“I think our detectives are really, really good, and they work really hard to solve those crimes,” Smith said. “They put the time and the hours in. There’s times when they get on one of those cases, and they’re working 16, 17, 18 hours to do everything that they can, and really one of our successes is our approach to some of those higher-profile crimes.”
For example, Smith said, if there’s a homicide, GJPD takes everyone who’s available for the investigation instead of just assigning a few people.
“We put as many resources on it as quickly as possible, and I think that truly does help our success rate,” Smith said. “Our detectives work as a team, they work very well, and our lab and evidence folks and everybody jumps in and attacks those things, and I think that really helps our success.”
Violent crimes in the database are murders, sexual assaults and aggravated assaults. The database notes there is a lag in the numbers, so the entirety of 2022 might not be represented.
In 2022, according to the database, GJPD cleared 100% of murders, 77.25% of aggravated assaults.
AN OUTLIER
The one area GJPD lags behind the rest of the state in clearances, according to the database, is sexual assaults. GJPD cleared only 7.22% of sexual assault cases in 2022, compared to the state clearance rate of 22.7%.
Colorado’s clearance rate in 2020 was 28.49%, and GJPD’s was 16.44%. Colorado’s clearance rate in 2021 was 27.46% and GJPD’s was 11.3%.
Smith said he wasn’t aware of the lag, or sure what it could be attributed to.
“Those are difficult crimes to investigate. They’re very complex, and they range from children victims, sex assault on a child, to sex assaults on adults, and the the complexities associated with all those cases are very different.” he said. “I think it’s a matter of resource allocation, and we do the best we can to focus on those crimes when they occur because they are very sensitive for us, and we definitely want to do the best job we can for the victims, and to try to stop anything from re-occurring with those victims, or possibly a perpetrator re-offending.”
“There’s a lot of factors that come into play with those cases, and they’re very complex. And I know that our detectives put a huge emphasis on those cases, but they’re difficult.”
DOING WELL IN OTHER AREASSimilar to violent crimes, the database indicates GJPD clears property crimes at higher rates than Colorado as a whole.
In 2022, GJPD cleared 53.57% of robberies, 16.96% of larcenies, 29.33% of burglaries, 40.83% of frauds, and 25% of motor vehicle thefts. In Colorado, the clearance rate in 2022 was 25.02% of robberies, 10.76% of larcenies, 12.58% of burglaries, 11.51% of frauds, and 7.93% of motor vehicle thefts.
“When you talk about property crimes, the detectives are certainly involved with that, but also our front line staff are involved in those property crimes,” Smith said. “Our patrol officers are the ones responding, oftentimes our patrol officers are the ones investigating some of those crimes, so they do a really good job of jumping on them and taking it as far as they possibly can.”
“We expect them to do really good police work. They’re not just showing up and securing a crime scene and waiting for someone else to come take it over.”
One area in which reported crimes have risen in the past few years in Grand Junction is hate crimes, according to the database, with hate crimes having increased from one in 2018, three in 2019, three in 2020, three in 2021 and seven in 2022. GJPD cleared 42.86% of hate crimes in 2022 — the state’s rate of 42.45%.
“We want to place the victims of crimes on a very high priority list, and whether they’re the victim of a hate crime, or the victim of an aggravated assault, we take all of those very seriously, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can for our community, and hate crimes is no different.,” Smith said.
“They have a huge impact on a segment of our population, and we want to make sure we’re providing that segment of our population with the best service that we can, and whether the hate crime was a result of gender, race, ethnicity, social class, whatever the classification was that was affected, we want to make sure we’re treating all those victims properly and doing the best that we can to provide service for them.”
Smith said one thing the department does well is set high expectations for its employees. He said it’s important for the department to be flexible and able to handle a wide variety of incidents, and also thorough in putting together cases for the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he and Smith have a good working relationship, having come up through their respective departments around the same time.
“He has been a go-to person in the Grand Junction Police Department when problems have come up,” Rubinstein said. “He’s someone we know we can approach and will hear us out, address our concerns, so I was very happy to hear that he was the choice, and I know he’s very well-liked internally as well.”
Rubinstein said he sees some areas where his office and law enforcement can improve their already-strong partnerships, such as creating a joint real-time crime lab and a joint phone/computer forensics lab.
Having people be familiar with partnering with each other keeps everyone at the table and things running smoothly, Rubinstein said.
ADMINISTERING THE BUDGETGJPD is one of the largest departments in the city of Grand Junction based on budget. The department’s total budget for 2023, including the communications center, is a little more than $42 million.
“Really the first order of business for me was to align what our focus is for 2023 with the city council’s strategic objectives, and to really look at how we fit into the components of the rest of the city and how we all work together,” Smith said.
Smith said it’s important to let people know what direction the department is heading and let the people in leadership positions take the department there.
“It’s a large department. I think my strategy is relying a lot on command staff. The folks here who work in our rank structure from the corporals and the sergeants up to the deputy chiefs, really relying on them to take their piece of the pie and be able to manage it and lead that.”
Smith was interim chief for much of the 2023 budget process, and said his focuses for this year are retention and recruitment. GJPD currently has 107 sworn officers, but has budgeted for 137.
“Those numbers will help us achieve some other goals,” he said.
In order to retain staff, Smith said the department is looking at how it can make things better for current staff, whether that’s through increased wages or other benefits such as employee wellness and professional development.
“Really trying to maintain a very healthy strong culture, and really develop the employees we have,” he said.
With recruitment, Smith said he wants to find the best return on investment in terms of where people are hearing about GJPD jobs.
“Location sometimes is a challenge for us to pull people from the Eastern Slope, for example. There’s so many departments over there, you could go to work for a variety of agencies and not have to move your family,” Smith said. “If you grew up over on the Front Range and you want to stay there, there’s a lot of options for you.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to pull people over the mountains, so to speak, and get them to want to come to Grand Junction. However, I think the positive really is Grand Junction. The positive is truly what we have to offer for your family life here, what we have to offer for outdoor activities and recreation, and just the feel of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction area really is one of our greatest assets.”