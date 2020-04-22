An uptick in crisis calls and the ongoing stress of COVID-19 has behavioral health officials worried about the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on Coloradans.
Mind Springs Health Executive Vice President Michelle Hoy said she is concerned the suicide rate will go up during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, crisis calls have seen a surge in 2020 with a significant increase month over month.
Colorado Crisis Services reports its call numbers jumped from 15,965 calls in January, 2020 to 17,580 in February, 2020 and then all the way to 19,985 in March. Each month increased from the previous year with more than 6,000 additional crisis calls reported in March, 2020 compared to March, 2019.
Hoy said the majority of people reaching out right now are anxious and concerned about COVID-19 and getting sick as well as the economic impact of the shutdown.
“People are stressed about what’s going to happen to them,” Hoy added.
The totals include calls, texts and chats to the Colorado Crisis hotline as well as calls to the National Suicide Hotline, to which Colorado Crisis Services answers for all calls from a Colorado area code, according to Colorado Department of Human Services spokesperson Lindsay Sandoval.
She said that based on trends, the expectation is that April calls will be on pace with March, 2020.
Crisis line staff estimate more than 60% of the calls in April so far have been for concerns related to COVID-19, including financial and relationship stressors, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and substance use. Crisis calls are reportedly lasting two to four minutes longer than the usual average length of 11 to 13 minutes.
Local health officials work in tandem with the hotline to help individuals in need. When the state is not able to help through the phone and needs a face-to-face intervention, Mind Springs Health is the agency sent out.
According to Hoy, trained therapists and counselors will head to the scene to engage with the individual in crisis when it’s deemed safe by law enforcement.
Hoy said they ask a variety of different questions to try to get a picture of why the crisis occurred.
“We try to highlight what’s been positive in the person’s life,” she added.
After the conversation, a plan of care is established which may include going to a psychiatric hospital or receiving help from family or friends.
Mind Springs Health also started a mental support line last month, at 877-519-7505, for anyone needing to reach out during the crisis. A toolkit has also been created online at mindspringshealth.org/covid19/ to show what services are available during this time.
“We’re providing a 24/7 support line for anyone feeling anxious, stressed, having tension at home and really just needs someone to talk to and get good information to make it through the next few minutes, the next hour, the next few days,” Hoy said. “It’s important to know we’re here. There are resources and experts to help you through uncertain times.