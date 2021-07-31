Activists in Garfield County say the county has spent nearly $2 million fighting oil and gas regulations designed to protect health and environment, which they say is a misallocation of funds.
Rifle resident Leslie Robinson, chair of the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, and Carbondale resident Allyn Harvey on Thursday launched what they’re calling the Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project, and an associated website, www.garfieldcountytaxpayeraccountabilityproject.org/. The effort details the more than $1.8 million they say the county has spent paying attorneys, a public-relations firm and other consultants to take on rulemaking processes undertaken in connection with the Senate Bill 181. That 2019 law in part required the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to prioritize protection of public health, safety, the environment and wildlife in regulating oil and gas development.
“The bottom line is that the commissioners spent 18 months and nearly $2 million from the county coffers fighting against protections for public health and safety and a lot of us found this confounding,” Harvey said in a Zoom news conference Thursday.
Said Robinson, “To spend $2 million to support an industry that has been on its wane has been kind of a waste of money, is what we feel like.”
Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said the county simply is trying to take care of its 10 largest taxpayers, which are all energy-related, and all the fire, library, hospital and other special districts that heavily depend along with the county on tax revenues from oil and gas development. Local tax districts have been hit by declining revenues as drilling of wells has decreased.
“Our fight was not to overturn 181 but to work with 181 and the state of Colorado and come up with rules and regulations that everybody could use,” Martin said.
The activists say the county’s oil and gas spending has included:
n nearly $1.24 million paid to the Front Range law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs;
n $85,958 for 10 months of services from Denver PR firm Ground Floor Media;
n $140,750 for the advice of Matt LePore, an attorney and former director of the COGCC;
n $204,000 for the advice of other consultants;
n nearly $238,000 unsuccessfully challenging in court a new rule to protect air quality in neighborhoods and schools within 1,000 feet of oil and gas wells. The rule was sought by some activists in Battlement Mesa and Rifle.
Robinson and Harvey say the money the county has been spending came out of an oil and gas mitigation fund which is supposed to be used to mitigate the industry’s impacts on residents and businesses. Robinson said there’s currently about $16 million in that fund, and she’d rather see it spent on things like housing and transportation than on attorneys and consultants and promoting the oil and gas industry.
She said $16 million isn’t going to save the industry.
“But there’s a lot of money there that can help our residents,” she said.
Harvey said the local natural gas industry’s challenges aren’t caused by regulations, but rather are a result of market forces such as the distance of locally produced gas from markets.
Martin said the county’s oil and gas mitigation fund is derived from federal payments in lieu of taxes for federal land in the county, and the money has been spent in accordance with the guiding resolution for that fund.
He said the public-relations spending was to get out the message of what a coalition of governments the county led was doing in connection with rulemaking.
He said the county “came up with solutions to issues and we sat at that table for a year and a half now” participating in rulemaking processes that still haven’t concluded.
The Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project is a project of Colorado Rural Voters, a 501c4 nonpartisan organization that is a political arm of the Western Colorado Alliance.