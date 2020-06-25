When Karen Harkin retired from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority on Feb. 29, her spring plans included a proper send-off with a retirement party.
Of course, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic obliterated those plans.
Instead, Harkin, a four-year volunteer as well as a board member with HomewardBound of the Grand Valley nonprofit shelter, spent her spring helping serve the needy.
She just needed to get creative about it after she and other volunteers were barred from the shelter’s kitchen because of public health concerns.
“Around March 11 or 12, we served dinner and then we heard there could be no more dinner volunteers,” Harkin said. “They were shutting everything down from the volunteer perspective. We had several people who worked in the kitchen who were part of this resource group, and they were not going to be able to participate in working there at all, either. This just left the culinary staff short, which is a big deal, because we rely so much on our volunteer partners. Community groups and church groups come in and they cook and they serve and they bring food in and that not only stretches our meal dollars, but it also gives our staff a bit of a reprieve.”
With fewer people on hand to prepare meals and more people relying on the shelter than ever because of the coronavirus, Harkin couldn’t watch the kitchen staff struggle from the sidelines.
On April 7, Harkin and four fellow HomewardBound volunteers prepared 28 lasagna meals in their own kitchens, sparking what would ultimately become the CRUSH (Caterers and Restaurants United to Stop Hunger) Initiative.
The CRUSH Initiative has raised more than $18,000 from donors, churches and businesses to purchase more than 5,900 meals from restaurants and vendors in the past few months.
“With what was happening to our local restaurants and a spike in meals being served, we needed to come to some kind of win-win-win solution,” Harkin said. “We were contacting local restaurants to say, ‘Hey, are you interested in participating? We would like to buy a meal from you, for anywhere from 150 people to close to 300 meals, and we’ll purchase that from you.’ Some of the vendors just couldn’t. They didn’t have the staff. They had laid people off. Others said, ‘Yeah, that would be great for us! We’d really like to help out.’ ”
The initiative has always been dedicated to purchasing meals rather than donating them, helping struggling eateries in the area earn a stream of income. CRUSH has bought meals from 20 different restaurants and vendors, although some have decided to donate their services.
Some of CRUSH’s most reliable partners have been catering services such as The Ribber Catering and Colorado Q. The latter is providing food for the needy this evening.
The initiative has also received a boost from Caring For Our Home Community, an organization founded by local leaders through the Western Colorado Community Foundation earlier this spring with similar aims of paying restaurants to serve the needy. CRUSH has received funds from Caring For Our Home Community and also supported some of its restaurants.
“It was very much a grassroots effort,” Harkin said. “Looking at the need in the community, I think what made it a huge success was how nimble we were and how quickly we were able to put it together.”
With regulations continually being eased in Mesa County, CRUSH’s final meals will be served July 2.