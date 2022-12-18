CSP Packard.jpg

Colorado State Patrol

Chief Matthew Packard

 Scott Crabtree

Colorado State Patrol has no credibility concerns with a Fruita-based trooper who has been at the center of several dismissed cases in recent months, according to Chief Matthew Packard.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in a letter last week that he had credibility concerns with Trooper Christian Bollen, whom Rubinstein said he had reasons to believe did not disclose information he should have disclosed while testifying in a June hearing.