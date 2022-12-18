Colorado State Patrol has no credibility concerns with a Fruita-based trooper who has been at the center of several dismissed cases in recent months, according to Chief Matthew Packard.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in a letter last week that he had credibility concerns with Trooper Christian Bollen, whom Rubinstein said he had reasons to believe did not disclose information he should have disclosed while testifying in a June hearing.
“Obviously we’re going to investigate any allegation of wrongdoing, full stop, that’s a standard with what we’re looking at,” Packard said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel on Friday. “We have no findings of wrongdoing by Christian Bollen.”
Packard declined to comment on Rubinstein’s decision to write the letter, but said if a district attorney has concerns about the credibility of a trooper, that’s an area of gray he would prefer State Patrol stay out of.
“I understand the district attorney’s ethical obligations, legal obligations to make those disclosures, but it goes back to our review of this whole situation, and I have no findings of credibility against Trooper Bollen, lack of credibility I should say,” Packard said.
“I’m comfortable with the process. Is it a situation I want to be in? Of course not.
“The concern I have is any time this happens is it’s a nick on the credibility of the organization, and I need to make sure our organization’s credibility stays at the highest of levels.”
The case referenced by Rubinstein was a 2021 money-laundering case that stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by Bollen and Trooper Connor Aydt.
That case was at the center of an investigation into Sgt. Aaron Laing, who at the time was supervising the Fruita-based smuggling and interdiction unit of which Bollen is a part, doctoring a report by a third trooper to omit the fact that undercover Homeland Security Investigations vehicles were in the area of the stop.
Laing was found to have altered at least 13 reports, and he is no longer with Colorado State Patrol.
The Mesa County District Attorney’s office has not decided whether to press criminal charges.
In the traffic stop, Bollen pulled over a vehicle for following another vehicle too closely, but did not say in his report that the vehicle that was being followed too closely was an unmarked Homeland Security Investigations vehicle.
During the investigation into Laing’s conduct, Bollen told a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent he omitted the information because “I don’t think it matters who the driver is on whether or not there is a violation.”
He also omitted the information while being questioned by a defense attorney in court, leading to Rubinstein’s letter, which was released after Rubinstein gained access to the contents of the investigation into Laing’s actions.
“This letter is not a ‘Brady Letter,’ as I do not have the power or authority to conduct administrative investigations of other agencies, and have not done so in this matter,” Rubinstein wrote.
A Brady Letter is a notification of credibility issues with a law enforcement officer. Many departments will not hire an officer with a Brady Letter.
Bollen was also involved in two cases dismissed by the Colorado Supreme Court this year, which found fault with his reasoning for conducting a traffic stop, as well as at least two other dismissed cases in 2022.
Bollen remains with the smuggling and interdiction unit based in Fruita, which is different from Fruita Troop 4A.
When asked if an investigation had been opened, Packard did not say if an investigation was in progress or had occurred.
“We were asked to look at Trooper Bollen’s credibility as it relates to testimony, and again we have no finding that he’s been anything other than credible,” he said.
Rubinstein said he was unable to comment in a meaningful way because of a time commitment with an ongoing trial and will address the situation at a later date.
“One of the things that as we look at this entire situation is the team in Grand Junction, there was the obvious, as referenced by what was in the report and what was not in the report, and what was taken out of the report, this aversion to talking about the involvement of our federal partners, and that’s what’s concerning to me. I don’t know if I can place that on one individual trooper,” Packard said.
Packard described the omissions from reports as “pervasive” and said it was concerning that troopers would go out of their way to not include the involvement of another law enforcement agency.
“While I understand what was provided as an explanation, that we were trying to protect tactics and those types of things, when we’re charging people we need to always disclose the law enforcement people that were there,” Packard said.
“That was concerning to me, and we’re not going to do that anymore,” he said.
He also said the practice had been found statewide, but it was more prevalent with the Fruita smuggling and interdiction unit.
An omitted portion of another trooper’s report on the stop stated, “I observed the unmarked HSI Charger Speed up for a short distance and then slow down. I then observed the white sport utility vehicle close the distance on the charger and then I observed the brake lights come on the white sport utility vehicle come on. I then observed the left turn signal come on and the white sport utility vehicle slowly pass the unmarked charger.”
The SUV was found to be following the unmarked Charger closely, which led to Bollen initiating the stop.
However, despite the appearance that State Patrol and HSI were working together to deliberately entrap suspect vehicles by forcing them into traffic violations, Packard said he does not believe that was actually the case.
“I want to be really clear here, that we do not believe there is a tactic in place, we have no finding. I don’t think it’s occurring where we have an undercover vehicle that is engaging with driving behavior ... to trap another driver into creating some kind of a violation,” Packard said.
“If I thought that was occurring I would put an immediate stop to that.”
Packard said he does not believe the behavior of the HSI unmarked car did anything deliberate to cause a traffic violation.
“What was going on is there were lots of marked police cars and unmarked law enforcement vehicles that were driving around, and ultimately as was indicated in Trooper Bollen’s report, is that was the car that was there,” Packard said.
Bollen also said no such tactic was in place during his interview with CBI.
“If you have an unmarked law enforcement officer make an action in order to get a reaction, and use that reaction against him, I think it’s important. But he was literally just like driving and taking the exit and it made no difference on who was driving,” he said.
Regardless, Packard said he does not want State Patrol operating in any sort of gray area.
“I’m not a fan of bumping up against lines,” he said. “We need to be solidly within the expectations of the law.”
Packard said the Fruita contingent of the smuggling and interdiction unit is ramping enforcement operations back up after having pulled back to make sure State Patrol has the appropriate level of oversight and the right type of culture in the unit, and a new sergeant has been identified for the unit.
“Our operational tempo statewide hasn’t changed,” Packard said.
Issues that were identified on the Western Slope are being corrected “to be better at catching things before they blossom to the level of trouble that we found over there.”
Joel Juenke, a corporal stationed in the Summit/Eagle County area, will be promoted to lead the unit effective Jan. 1, Packard said.
Packard said State Patrol doesn’t have any concerns about the continued leadership of this particular unit despite recent events.
“This sergeant is going there because they have demonstrated the ability to function at that level,” Packard said.